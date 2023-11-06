Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Albanese Discuss Strengthening China-Australia Relations

Xi Jinping Meets with Australian Prime Minister Albanese

November 6, 2023, Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Albanese at the Great Hall of the People today. Prime Minister Albanese was in China for an official visit, marking the 50th anniversary of former Prime Minister Whitlam’s visit to China. The meeting aims to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations between China and Australia.

In his remarks, President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of China-Australia relations. He emphasized that both countries are important members of the G20 and share no historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interest. President Xi Jinping expressed his belief that China and Australia can become partners of mutual trust and mutual success. He urged both sides to seize the opportunity to build a relationship based on equal treatment, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Xi Jinping also acknowledged the challenges faced by the world economy and emphasized the importance of China‘s stable development in providing certainty to the uncertain global economy. He stressed the need to oppose protectionism and promote a mutually beneficial and win-win opening-up strategy. President Xi Jinping called for enhanced cooperation between China and Australia in areas such as climate change, green economy, and maintaining the global free trade system.

In response, Prime Minister Albanese expressed his honor to visit China during this significant moment. He commended China‘s achievements in poverty alleviation and development and recognized the benefit Australia and the world have gained from China‘s stable and sustainable development. Prime Minister Albanese emphasized the importance of respecting each other’s differences while focusing on common interests and achieving mutual benefit. He reiterated Australia’s commitment to the one-China policy and expressed willingness to actively promote the stable development of bilateral relations.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing the importance of continued communication, understanding, and cooperation between China and Australia. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic and trade exchanges, as well as cooperation in clean energy, climate change, and regional affairs.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Albanese signifies the ongoing efforts of both countries to enhance bilateral relations and promote regional stability.

