Xi Jinping and his wife bid farewell to Vietnam’s Communist Party leader

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, met with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, and his wife, Ngo Thi Min, as they prepared to conclude their state visit to Vietnam. The meeting took place as the Chinese delegation was about to return home from their visit to Vietnam.

During the meeting, Trong congratulated Xi Jinping on the successful completion of his visit to Vietnam. Trong noted that Xi Jinping’s visit had a significant impact on the relationship between China and Vietnam, as it further enhanced mutual understanding and trust between the two countries. Trong emphasized the importance of building a strategically significant Vietnam-China community with a shared future, which is expected to have a lasting impact on the bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping also reflected on his visit to Vietnam, calling it “full of warmth and touching.” He praised the deep friendship between Vietnam and China and expressed his gratitude to Trong for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his wife during their visit.

The two leaders jointly announced the establishment of a community with a shared future of strategic significance, which is expected to mark a new historical starting point for China-Vietnam relations.

The meeting also underscored the tradition of close communication and cooperation between the leaders of the Chinese and Vietnamese parties in planning the development of relations between the two countries.

The parting note between Xi Jinping and Trong signals a continuation of the strong bilateral relations between China and Vietnam and a commitment to further strengthening the bond between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Cai Qi, Wang Yi, Wang Xiaohong, and others.

The farewell meeting marks the conclusion of Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam, which is seen as a significant milestone in the deepening of relations between the two neighboring countries.

