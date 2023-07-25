Xi Jinping and Li Qiang Extend Congratulations to Hun Sen on Cambodian People’s Party Election Victory

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, has sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen, Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party, after their victory in the seventh national election. The message, which was delivered on July 25th, highlighted China‘s support for Cambodia in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions.

In his message, Xi Jinping expressed his satisfaction with the political stability, economic development, improvement of people’s livelihood, and growing international and regional status that Cambodia has achieved under the leadership of President Hun Sen. He also praised the continuous progress made by the Cambodian People’s Party and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to national prosperity and regional peace and stability.

Emphasizing the close relationship between China and Cambodia, Xi Jinping stated that they are a community with a shared future. He emphasized the importance of friendly cooperation between the Communist Party of China and the Cambodian People’s Party. Xi Jinping also expressed his willingness to work with Chairman Hun Sen to strengthen political guidance on bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in various fields.

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council also sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen, further affirming China‘s support and commitment to strengthening relations with Cambodia.

The congratulatory messages from Xi Jinping and Li Qiang demonstrate the close friendship and partnership between China and Cambodia. Both leaders expressed their confidence in Cambodia’s future under the leadership of Hun Sen and their commitment to furthering cooperation and mutual benefit.

