Xi Jinping and others appeared at the Communist Youth League Congress to exchange blood | Chinese Communist Party | Beijing | Tuanpai

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 20, 2023]A few days ago, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping and other six members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting. The Communist Youth League faction was once an important force in the CCP’s officialdom. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the faction was almost “destroyed.”

On the morning of June 19, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and others attended the meeting, and Cai Qi delivered a speech. Li Qiang recently visited Germany and France.

An article in Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” on June 20 stated that the Communist Youth League used to be an important force in the CCP’s officialdom, but in recent years, under heavy setbacks, the “tuan faction” in the political arena has declined.

On the eve of the Communist Youth League Congress, A Dong, a member of the Standing Committee of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and director of the Propaganda Department, replaced He Junke as the first secretary of the League Central Committee. Become the youngest ministerial-level official in the mainland.

Judging from the age of the first secretaries of the Communist Youth League when they took office, they were about 38 to 49 years old. Therefore, the 53-year-old A Dong was the oldest first secretary of the Youth League Central Committee since the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The article mentions that the 47-year-old Fu Zhenbang, current secretary of the Communist Youth League Central Secretariat and vice chairman of the All-China Youth Federation, did not appear in the list of representatives. Like Hu Chunhua, who belongs to the same hometown in Hubei, he has served as a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the two sessions in March, and he seems to have left the Communist Youth League system.

It is expected that Xu Xiao, secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, will succeed Wang Hongyan and be promoted to the new standing secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and chairman of the All-China Youth Federation. Hu Sheng, the 45-year-old mayor of Longyan, Fujian Province, participated as a representative and is expected to serve as the secretary of the Youth League Central Committee Secretariat.

Another candidate who is widely rumored to be the secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is Hu Baijing, the deputy secretary, vice president and dean of the Graduate School of Renmin University of China, who is on the representative list.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on June 20 that Adong was appointed as the first secretary of the Youth League Central Committee at the age of 53. This may be one of Xi Jinping’s intentions, and he learned a lesson from the fact that Hu Chunhua was considered to be his successor. He didn’t want to give this impression to the outside world anymore, thinking that the first secretary of the League Central Committee might become the successor of the general secretary of the Communist Party of China.

The Communist Youth League has always been called the CCP’s successor and “reserve army.” Officials from the Communist Youth League used to call themselves “successors.”

Since Xi Jinping came to power, Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned the Communist Youth League. In July 2015, at the “Central Party Group Work Conference”, Xi Jinping criticized the Communist Youth League for being “paraplegic”. In February 2016, Xi warned officials of the Communist Youth League to “don’t always think about promotion, and don’t fantasize about being a successor” and so on.

After Xi Jinping came to power, Ling Jihua and other high-level officials from the Communist Youth League system were sacked one after another. Former Vice President Li Yuanchao “retired naked” at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Qin Yizhi, the first secretary of the Youth League Central Committee, Zhao Yong, and Yang Yue, two executive secretaries of the Youth League Central Committee, were transferred to idle positions.

Lu Hao, who was once the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and known as the “younger brother of the Tuanpai”, will be transferred from the real power position of the Minister of Natural Resources to the director of the Development Research Center of the State Council in mid-2022.

Hu Jintao, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, and Hu Chunhua are all key figures in the Tuanpai. During the high-level personnel infighting at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year, four of Xi Jinping’s cronies were appointed permanent members, while the Tuanpai was almost “annihilated” at the highest level. Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, and Hu Chunhua were all eliminated.

Hu Chunhua, who came from the Tuanpai, was a member of the 18th and 19th Politburo of the Communist Party of China. He was once regarded as Hu Jintao’s designated successor at the 18th National Congress. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hu Chunhua was considered more likely to become a permanent member, and was even considered a popular candidate to succeed Li Keqiang as prime minister. In the end, only the status of members of the Central Committee was retained.

Hu Jintao, a representative of the Youth League faction and former leader of the Communist Party of China, was forcibly taken away at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which aroused the attention of the international media.

Current affairs commentator Wang He once told NTDTV that the removal of Hu Jintao from the rostrum became a symbolic event of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. exposed to the whole world.

However, in recent years, with the bankruptcy of the CCP’s ideology, the Communist Youth League has not only weakened its status within the party, but it has also been increasingly cast aside by people in society.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

