Xinhua News Agency, Bangkok, November 19th (Reporters Liu Hua and Lin Hao)On the evening of November 18 local time, President Xi Jinping met with King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan took a group photo with Maha Vajiralongkorn, Suthida and Princess Siri Wanwali and had cordial conversations.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives and good partners. The relationship between the two countries has gone through ups and downs and has continued to flourish in the new era. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. China is willing to continue to carry forward the special friendship of “China and Thailand as one family” together with Thailand, build a community with a shared future between China and Thailand, and write a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the king and the Thai royal family have cared for and supported China-Thailand friendship for a long time, and have played a special and important role in inheriting the friendship between the two countries and promoting the development of bilateral relations, for which I express my appreciation. China has built a moderately prosperous society in all respects and is advancing Chinese-style modernization. The king and members of the royal family are welcome to come to China for a walk and have a look. The Chinese side is willing to continue to support the “Royal Volunteer” and other public welfare projects of the Thai royal family, and to strengthen cultural, educational, tourism and other people-to-people exchanges between China and Thailand. Congratulations to Thailand for successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed that it is a great honor to receive President Xi Jinping and his wife for their visit to Thailand. Under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is becoming increasingly prosperous and powerful. I admire President Xi Jinping’s outstanding achievements in governing the country, especially in eradicating poverty and improving people’s livelihood. I have visited China many times and experienced first-hand its greatness, vitality, charm, development and progress. I look forward to having the opportunity to visit China again. “Family in Thailand and China“. Thailand is willing to further tighten the bond of friendship and cooperation with China.

