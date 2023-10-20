Xi Jinping and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang Discuss Strengthening China-Vietnam Relations

Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang at Belt and Road Summit

Beijing, October 20 – Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang at the Great Hall of the People on the morning of October 20. President Thang was in China to attend the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

During the meeting, President Xi emphasized the strong friendship and support between China and Vietnam, highlighting their shared goals of national liberation and socialist modernization. Both countries view their bilateral relations as a priority and see each other’s development as an opportunity for their own progress. President Xi stressed the importance of maintaining the traditional friendship between the two countries and working together to build a strategic and mutually beneficial community of shared future.

President Xi further emphasized the people-centered development concept and called for strategic communication and cooperation between China and Vietnam. Both countries should learn from each other and promote strategies that are suitable for their respective national conditions. He also encouraged the acceleration of joint construction projects under the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “Two Corridors and One Ring” framework, with a focus on strategic areas such as interconnection and emerging industries. China expressed its willingness to expand imports of high-quality Vietnamese products.

President Thang congratulated China on successfully hosting the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. He commended the initiative as an open, inclusive, and high-quality platform for international cooperation. Vietnam admires China‘s achievements in theoretical and practical innovation and regards China‘s development as an opportunity. President Thang expressed Vietnam’s support for China‘s goal of becoming a powerful country and its belief that China will contribute to global peace and development. Vietnam also reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy and expressed its willingness to strengthen strategic communication with China.

The meeting was attended by Cai Qi, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Wang Yi, China‘s State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

The third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum brought together representatives from over 150 countries, showcasing international support for the initiative. President Xi’s speech at the forum highlighted China‘s responsibility and will have a significant impact on future international cooperation and global development.

[Editor: Zhang Qiaosu]

Share this: Facebook

X

