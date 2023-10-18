Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Deepen Cooperation at Belt and Road Summit Forum

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Strengthen Ties at Belt and Road Forum

October 18, 2023, 4:30 am – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in China to attend the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. This is Putin’s first visit to China since the military invasion of Ukraine and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of war crimes. However, China, not a participant in the ICC, cannot enforce the warrant.

During their meeting, Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to Putin for his support of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. He also emphasized the deepening political mutual trust between the two countries. Putin, acknowledging the challenging global environment, stated the necessity for Russia and China to coordinate their foreign policies closely.

Before their meeting, both leaders spoke at the opening ceremony of the “Belt and Road” Forum. Xi Jinping criticized Western countries, without specifically naming the United States, opposing unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, and “decoupling and breaking links.” Putin, supporting the initiative, invited countries worldwide to participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route across the Arctic Ocean.

However, some representatives of Western nations, including France’s former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, left before Putin’s speech, indicating tensions between Russia, China, and the Western world.

In addition to meeting Xi Jinping, Putin used the opportunity to meet with leaders from Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Hungary, and at least four other countries.

The “One Belt, One Road” initiative, proposed by Xi Jinping a decade ago, aims to promote infrastructure development and connectivity between Asia, Europe, and Africa. It has faced criticism from Western countries, particularly the United States, who have sought to reduce economic dependence on China and “decouple” from its influence.

During their bilateral meeting, Xi Jinping and Putin acknowledged the steady growth of trade volume between China and Russia. They expressed their commitment to surpass the jointly determined target of $200 billion, stating that it would be achieved by the end of this year.

The state-run Sputnik news agency quoted Putin complimenting the success of the Belt and Road Initiative, attributing it to China‘s leadership. Xi Jinping, in his speech, highlighted the initiative’s positive impact and its alignment with the progress of the times.

Amid increasing skepticism from Western countries, China and Russia’s strengthened alliance and shared interests have raised concerns among the Western nations regarding their influence and intentions.

The “Belt and Road” Forum continues to serve as a platform for international cooperation and discussions surrounding the future of global connectivity and economic development.

"What is 'One Belt, One Road'? What has the 'Belt and Road Initiative' brought to China? What did it bring to other countries along the way?"

