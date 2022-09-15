Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 14 (Reporter Liu Hua and Cai Guodong) On the evening of September 14, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Samarkand by special plane, starting a state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan and attending members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State.

Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Aripov, Foreign Minister Norov, Samarkand Governor Turzimov and other senior officials warmly greeted him at the airport.

Mirziyoyev held a grand welcome ceremony for President Xi Jinping at the airport. Nearly 100 national flags of China and Uzbekistan fluttered in the wind, and on both sides of the 100-meter-long blanket, the soldiers of honor were valiant. The two heads of state boarded the viewing platform with national characteristics of Uzbekistan. The traditional long trumpet instrument of Uzbekistan played the welcome horn, and the local youth dressed in national costumes sang and danced to welcome the most distinguished guests with the most cheerful rhythm.

Xi Jinping delivered a written speech and extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Uzbekistan on behalf of the Chinese government and people. Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendship between China and Uzbekistan and the two peoples has spanned a thousand years of history, and has continuously shown vigor and vitality. The development of China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership has entered the fast lane, which not only benefits the two peoples, but also effectively promotes regional peace, stability, prosperity and development. I will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Mirziyoyev on deepening bilateral cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern, and jointly draw a blueprint for the development of China-Uzbekistan relations. I look forward to attending the SCO Samarkand Summit and working with all parties to carry forward the “Shanghai Spirit”, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of the organization.

Mirziyoyev accompanied Xi Jinping through the VIP building of the airport. A huge photo of President Xi Jinping was displayed on the electronic screen, and at the same time, “Warmly welcomes the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping’s state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan” in both Chinese and Ukrainian languages.

Xi Jinping and Mirziyoyev said goodbye at the boarding point, and agreed to hold formal talks tomorrow to exchange in-depth views on promoting China-Uzbekistan friendship.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and other accompanying persons arrived on the same plane.

Jiang Yan, Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan, also greeted him at the airport.

