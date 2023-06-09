Xi Jinping asked to review the “Red Film” Scholars: Cultural Revolution 2.0 has quietly started | Cultural Management | Summit Forum on Building a Culturally Powerful Nation | Red Movies | Cultural Mission | Cultural Revolution 2.0

The CCP continues to strengthen cultural management. Following the high-profile appearance of “Cultural Management” a few days ago, the CCP also held the first “Summit Forum on Building a Cultural Power”. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, sent a congratulatory letter, saying that he would “better shoulder the new cultural mission.” Scholars believe that the CCP’s recent actions indicate that the Second Cultural Revolution is coming.

After the “cultural administration” in several provinces and cities held high-profile uniform uniform ceremonies, the CCP launched the “Cultural Power Construction Summit Forum” for the first time. Sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the forum opened in Shenzhen yesterday (7th) afternoon.

Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter saying, “It is necessary to fully implement the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress, better shoulder the new cultural mission, and inject strong spiritual power into the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.”

Li Shulei, head of the Central Propaganda Department, read Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and delivered a keynote speech. He said that Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter “pointed out the direction for undertaking a new cultural mission and building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” He conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development and the important instructions in this congratulatory letter Spirit.

Also present at the forum were Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Tie Ning, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, leaders of the propaganda and cultural units of the CPC Central Committee, the propaganda departments of party committees of various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, leaders of some cultural enterprises and institutions, and experts and scholars from relevant think tanks.

On June 1, Xi Jinping visited the National Edition Museum of China and the Chinese Academy of History, and instructed that “Three Reds and One Creation” Hongyan”, “Red Sun”, “Red Flag Spectrum”, “Entrepreneurship History”, Qingshan Baolin, “Youth “Song”, “Great Changes in the Mountains and Countryside”, “Defending Yan’an”, “Linhaixueyuan” and other “excellent old works and old films, you should take a look at them now and put them on the air.”

On June 2, Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the “Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium” hosted by Cai Qi, emphasizing the need to shoulder a new cultural mission. Afterwards, the official website of the Communist Party of China set off an activity to study Xi Jinping’s speech, and published learning experience.

From the recent series of systematic activities of the CCP targeting the cultural field, it can be seen that a political and cultural movement is on the way.

American scholar and Dr. Yu Ping from the University of Washington told VOA that he believes that China has already started version 2.0 of the Cultural Revolution. “China (the CCP) has quietly started version 2.0 of the Cultural Revolution a long time ago. Everyone thinks that the Cultural Revolution must be carried out in a primitive way like in 1966, but it is not necessarily true. It is only version 1.0, which is very rude. A version. The current version, it makes everyone fear in their hearts, unable to express themselves freely, and even more so under this premise, people are even less able to think freely. This is a fundamental of the Cultural Revolution Sexuality, not the form, which can take many forms.”

After the Cultural Revolution, another political campaign against all Chinese people has begun.

