Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 8 (Reporters Zhang Mimi and Mei Changwei) Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Forces at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress on the afternoon of the 8th. At that time, it was emphasized that consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities is a strategic deployment made by the Party Central Committee to grasp the new situation, new tasks and new requirements faced by a strong country and a strong military, with a view to better coordinating development and security, and better coordinating economic construction and national defense construction. . Carrying out this deployment is of great significance to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, realizing the centenary goal of the army, and speeding up the building of our army into a world-class army. It is necessary to unify the thinking and understanding, strengthen the responsibility of the mission, pay close attention to the implementation of the work, and strive to create a new situation of integrated national strategic system and capacity building.

On the afternoon of March 8, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People's Congress and delivered an important speech.

At the meeting, representatives Liu Zejin from the Science and Technology Committee of the Military Commission, representative Rao Wenmin from the Equipment Development Department of the Military Commission, representative Wang Hongyu from the National Defense Mobilization System, representative Tang Linhui from the Joint Logistics Support Force, representative Wan Jinyang from the Army, and representatives from the Navy Representative Wang Yaru made speeches in turn, putting forward opinions and suggestions on issues such as national laboratory construction, national defense science and technology industry capacity building, major infrastructure construction, national reserve construction, border and coastal defense work, and national defense education.

Xi Jinping listened carefully to the speeches of each representative and interacted with them from time to time. After the speeches of the six representatives, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, focusing on consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities. He emphasized that the key to consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities is to work hard on integration to maximize national strategic capabilities. It is necessary to adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, strengthen the integration of strategic layouts in various fields, the integration of strategic resources, and the integrated use of strategic forces, and systematically improve my country’s overall strength in coping with strategic risks, safeguarding strategic interests, and achieving strategic goals.

Xi Jinping pointed out that consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities is a complex systematic project. It is necessary to coordinate the overall situation, highlight the key points, and drive the overall advancement with key breakthroughs. It is necessary to deepen the collaborative innovation of science and technology, build, manage and use national laboratories well, focus on strengthening independent innovation and original innovation, and accelerate the promotion of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. It is necessary to accelerate the upgrading of strategic capabilities in emerging fields and seek new advantages in national development and international competition. It is necessary to strengthen the orientation of defense science and technology industry to serve a strong army and win wars, optimize the system layout, innovate development models, and enhance the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain. It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning and construction of major infrastructure, be good at calculating big accounts, comprehensive accounts, and long-term accounts, and improve the level of joint construction, common use and sharing. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a reserve system for major countries and enhance the ability of national reserves to maintain national security.

Xi Jinping emphasized that to consolidate and improve the integrated national strategic system and capabilities, we must seek impetus from reform and innovation. In recent years, all relevant parties have implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, worked together to promote relevant major reforms, and achieved many important results. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, continuously optimize the system and mechanism, improve the policy system, form a work pattern that performs its duties, closely cooperates, and is standardized and orderly, and better promote the integrated national strategic system and capacity building.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Yan’an Double Support Movement. It is necessary to carry forward the glorious tradition of supporting the government, loving the people, and supporting the military, consolidate and develop the unity between the military and the government, the military and the people in the new era, and create a strong atmosphere in the whole society that cares about national defense, loves national defense, builds national defense, and defends national defense. The army gathers powerful forces.

On the afternoon of March 8, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress. This is before the start of the meeting, Xi Jinping cordially received all representatives of the delegation and took a group photo with them.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

Before the meeting, Xi Jinping cordially received all representatives of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force attending the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, and took a group photo with them.

Zhang Youxia, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the meeting. He Weidong, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin, members of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting.

