Xi Jinping Calls for Accelerated Construction of a Beautiful China and Harmonious Coexistence with Nature

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Construction of a Beautiful China at National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection

Beijing, July 18 – The National Ecological Environment Protection Conference was held in Beijing from July 17th to 18th, with Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attending the meeting and delivering an important speech. During his speech, he stressed that the next five years will be a crucial period for the construction of a beautiful China.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of implementing the thought of socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics in the new era, focusing on a people-centered approach. He emphasized that the construction of a beautiful China must be a priority in the country’s overall development and national rejuvenation. The goal is to significantly improve the living environment in urban and rural areas and achieve remarkable results in the construction of a beautiful China, which will support high-quality development and hasten the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

In attendance at the conference were Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi. Li Qiang presided over the meeting, while Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, and Li Xi were also present. Ding Xuexiang delivered a concluding speech.

Reflecting on the progress made since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping noted the unprecedented efforts and results achieved in tackling ecological and environmental problems. The country has transitioned from key rectification to systematic governance, demonstrating a major transformation both in theory and practice. Efforts have also been made to enhance the consciousness and initiative of the party and the nation in the construction of ecological civilization.

Xi Jinping applauded the achievements in constructing a beautiful China, with improvements seen in the quality of the sky, land, water, and overall landscape. He emphasized that despite these achievements, pressures and challenges in ecological and environmental protection still persist. Given the transition to a high-quality development stage with a focus on green and low-carbon approaches, the construction of ecological civilization remains critical. Xi Jinping urged for a new journey in ecological and environmental protection work, calling for a higher position, wider vision, and greater efforts to write a new chapter in the construction of ecological civilization in the new era.

During the conference, Xi Jinping highlighted several key relationships that must be handled correctly to continue promoting the construction of ecological civilization. These include the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, key tackling and coordinated governance, natural restoration and artificial restoration, external constraints and endogenous motivation, and the “dual carbon” commitment and voluntary actions.

To further enhance the quality of the ecological environment, Xi Jinping stressed the need to continue the battle against pollution through precise, scientific, and law-based control measures. He called for the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation in development methods and the protection and restoration of ecosystems. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of actively and steadily promoting carbon peak and carbon neutrality, implementing a policy system to achieve these goals, and building a clean and low-carbon energy system.

The National Ecological Environment Protection Conference concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing the construction of a beautiful China and ensuring the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.