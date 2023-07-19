Xi Jinping Calls for Comprehensive Promotion of a Beautiful China at National Ecological Environment Protection Conference

National Ecological Environment Protection Conference Held in Beijing, Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech

Beijing, July 18th – The National Ecological Environment Protection Conference took place from July 17th to 18th in Beijing, with the attendance of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. During the conference, Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech in which he stressed the importance of comprehensively promoting the construction of a beautiful China and accelerating the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Li Qiang presided over the meeting, while Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi were among the attendees. Ding Xuexiang concluded the conference with a speech.

In his address, Xi Jinping highlighted the progress made in the construction of ecological civilization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He commended the unprecedented determination and accomplishments in addressing ecological and environmental challenges, emphasizing the transformation from key rectification to systematic governance. Xi Jinping also stressed the importance of changing concepts, strengthening responsibilities, and taking an active role in global environmental governance.

The achievements in the construction of ecological civilization in the new era have garnered international attention and serve as a symbolic representation of the historic achievements of the party and the country. However, Xi Jinping acknowledged that the pressures and burdens of ecological and environmental protection in China have not yet been fundamentally alleviated. He emphasized the need to continue planning and promoting ecological and environmental protection with a higher position and wider vision.

Xi Jinping outlined several major relationships that must be addressed in promoting the construction of ecological civilization. These relationships include the balance between high-quality development and high-level protection, the coordination of key tackling and overall governance, the integration of natural and artificial restoration, the balance between external constraints and endogenous motivation, and the commitment to the “dual carbon” goal.

The next five years will be crucial for the construction of a beautiful China. Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of fighting pollution, promoting green and low-carbon transformation, improving the diversity and sustainability of ecosystems, and actively working towards carbon peak and carbon neutrality. He emphasized the need to adhere to strict regulations and utilize both external pressure and internal motivation to protect the ecological environment.

The National Ecological Environment Protection Conference served as an important platform for discussing and planning the future trajectory of ecological civilization in China. The conference concluded with a clear focus on the construction of a beautiful China and the acceleration of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

