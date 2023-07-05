Title: Xi Jinping Urges Strengthened Efforts for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Date: July 4th, 20XX

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, who also holds the positions of State President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has issued important instructions regarding the ongoing flood prevention and disaster relief work in China.

Xi Jinping highlighted the severe consequences of the heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in Chongqing and other areas. These natural disasters have led to significant casualties and extensive property damage. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Jinping urged the country to prepare for the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” of flood control, as the seven major river basins are slated to enter the main flood season. The Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Taihu Lake, and Songliao river basins were specifically identified as high-risk areas for flood disasters.

In order to effectively combat these challenges, Xi Jinping called upon the National Defense Command, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Water Resources, and other relevant departments to enhance overall coordination. He emphasized the need for strengthened consultation and judgement to ensure accurate monitoring, early warning systems, and guidance for key areas. Specific attention should be given to preventing disasters such as small and medium-sized river floods, small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban waterlogging.

Xi Jinping demanded that party committees and governments at all levels fully assume their responsibilities for flood prevention and disaster relief. Additionally, he urged leading cadres to strengthen emergency response efforts and take a proactive approach in protecting the lives and well-being of the people. Putting people first and prioritizing the safety of life and property were highlighted as crucial principles during this critical period. Jinping urged all levels of government to fulfill their responsibilities and make every effort to minimize losses.

As China enters the peak of the flood season, the instructions from Xi Jinping serve as a reminder of the importance of effective coordination and swift action in order to mitigate the impact of these natural disasters. The commitment to the safety and well-being of Chinese citizens remains at the forefront of the government’s priorities during this challenging time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

