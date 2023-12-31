Xi Jinping calls on envoys stationed abroad to become “diplomatic iron troops” who are brave and good at fighting. Scholars: China will continue its tough foreign policy | Lianhe Zaobao

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls on Envoys to be “Diplomatic Iron Troops”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a powerful message to Chinese envoys stationed abroad, urging them to become “diplomatic iron troops” who are “dare to fight and good at fighting” to protect national interests. This declaration has led experts to believe that China will continue its assertive and aggressive diplomatic stance while pursuing a tough foreign policy.

During the 2023 Work Conference of Envoys Abroad, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for China to increase its international influence in the face of escalating external suppression and containment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President’s speech focused on the increasing challenges faced by China’s diplomatic representatives abroad and called for a robust defense of national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Xi Jinping’s address has sparked discussions on China’s diplomatic stance, with comparisons being made to the country’s previous “wolf warrior diplomacy” that faced criticism from the West. Despite recent efforts to soften its diplomatic style, the President’s call for a “diplomatic iron army” seems to suggest a continuation of China’s unyielding and resolute foreign policy.

Luo Minghui, an assistant professor of Public Policy and Global Affairs at Nanyang Technological University, pointed out that Xi Jinping’s use of military language is not new and believes that the message conveyed to envoys was a reaffirmation of an assertive and offensive diplomatic strategy. He also highlighted the increased significance of Chinese envoys abroad due to the country’s growing national power.

Notably, the 2023 Work Conference of Envoys Abroad comes after a three-year hiatus due to stringent epidemic prevention and control measures in China. In addition to discussing foreign affairs work, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for envoys to strictly adhere to rules and discipline, with continued emphasis on following the party’s political discipline and political rules. The renewed emphasis on compliance signifies the critical importance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in supporting Xi Jinping’s foreign policy ambitions.

President Xi’s address to the Chinese envoys stationed abroad reinforces China’s commitment to promoting its national interests while taking an assertive stance in the global arena. As China continues to engage with the international community, it is clear that the country’s diplomatic representatives will play a crucial role in safeguarding and advancing its foreign policy goals.

