Xi Jinping Chairs Meeting on Building a Beautiful China and Improving Natural Monopoly Regulation

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Need to Promote the Construction of a Beautiful China and Improve Natural Monopoly Supervision System

On November 7, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Commission, chaired the third meeting of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Commission. During the meeting, Xi Jinping reviewed and approved several opinions, including those related to promoting the construction of a beautiful China and improving the supervision system and mechanism of natural monopoly links.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of building a beautiful China as an essential goal in creating a modern socialist country. He stressed the need to accelerate pollution prevention and control, promote green development, enhance ecosystem diversity and stability, and fundamentally improve the ecological environment. Additionally, he emphasized the improvement of the state-owned capital operation budget system and the need to expand its scope, strengthen functions, and improve fund efficiency. Furthermore, Xi Jinping called for the enhancement of the supervision system and mechanism of natural monopoly links to better meet the needs of building a modern infrastructure system and protect national security.

The meeting was attended by Li Qiang, Wang Huning, and Cai Qi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy directors of the Central Commission for Comprehensive Deepening Reforms.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the country’s ecological civilization construction has undergone significant changes, and the meeting emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to address outstanding ecological and environmental problems and promoting the goal of a Beautiful China. The meeting also called for strengthening organizational leadership and implementing specific actions to realize the goal.

Regarding the state-owned capital, the meeting highlighted the need to concentrate on important industries and key areas, public services, and strategic emerging industries to promote high-quality development. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of adhering to the idea of “living a tight life,” strengthening budget constraints, and promoting budget performance management.

In terms of natural monopoly links, the meeting underscored the necessity of improving the regulatory system, strengthening regulatory capacity building, and preventing the use of monopoly advantages from extending to competitive links. The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening the political guidance for expert teams and improving the entire process and full-chain management system for their participation in public decision-making.

Lastly, the meeting stressed the need to strengthen ecological environment zoning management and control by implementing the main functional zone strategy and connecting land spatial planning and use control.

In conclusion, the meeting outlined critical measures to promote the construction of a beautiful China and improve the supervision system and mechanism of natural monopoly links. Members of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms and responsible comrades from relevant departments attended the meeting as well.

