Xi Jinping Congratulates “Model Airborne Troop Company” Ahead of Army Day

President Xi Jinping Congratulates the “Model Airborne Troop Company” on Army Day

Beijing, July 31 – President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has written a letter to the officers and soldiers of the “Model Airborne Troop Company” to extend his warm encouragement and congratulations on the upcoming August 1st Army Day.

In his reply letter, President Xi Jinping praised the company for following the example of the old squad leader Huang Jiguang and upholding the spirit of heroes. He commended them for their dedication to becoming the heirs of heroes and achieving comprehensive progress. President Xi expressed his happiness for the company’s accomplishments and encouraged them to continue their mission, cherish their honor, carry forward their glorious tradition, strengthen their courage, and continuously improve their skills. He urged them to work hard in order to become a formidable airborne force, capable of fighting and winning, and make new contributions to the party and the people.

The “Model Airborne Troop Company” is renowned for its glorious tradition and has produced numerous heroes and role models, including the legendary Huang Jiguang. The company has always emphasized the importance of learning, cherishing, and upholding traditions. It has maintained a proactive approach, successfully completing various significant missions, and remaining at the forefront for decades. In 2013, the Central Military Commission, under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, bestowed the honorary title of “Model Airborne Troop Company” upon the company. During the military’s political work conference in Gutian in 2014, President Xi personally met with the company’s instructor and warmly greeted the officers and soldiers.

Recently, the entire company wrote letters to President Xi Jinping, outlining their thoughts and achievements in recent years. They expressed their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their entrusted responsibilities and making further strides in their service to the country.

Army Day, celebrated annually on August 1st, is a significant occasion to commemorate the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and its role in safeguarding the nation’s security and advancement.

[Edited by Cong Fangyao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

