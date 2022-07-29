Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels.

Hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way

Li Keqiang hosted Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Wang Qishan.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 27th. The main provincial and ministerial-level leading cadres “Study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Party” seminar was held in Beijing from the 26th to the 27th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech, emphasizing that in the new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the second centenary goal, the whole party must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and adhere to the Guided by the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism in China, we will strengthen our self-confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and unswervingly advance the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must firmly grasp the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, put forward new ideas, new strategies, and new measures, and continue to coordinate the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout and the coordinated promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. Work hard, move forward courageously, work in unity, and strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

From July 26th to 27th, the seminar on “Learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was held in Beijing for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Vice President Wang Qishan attended the opening ceremony.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference to be held at a critical moment in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The goals and tasks and major policies and policies are related to the cause of the party and the country to carry on the past and the future, related to the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Clearly declare what flag the party will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what state of mind it will take, and what goal will it continue to advance toward, and it will be of great help in uniting and motivating the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive for a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics. very significant.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in planning and advancing various work of the party and the country, we must deeply analyze the international and domestic trends, and scientifically grasp the strategic opportunities and risks and challenges we face. At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the evolution of the world, the changes of the times, and the changes of history are more obvious. my country’s development is faced with new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and new strategic environments. The risks and challenges that need to be addressed, and the contradictions and problems that need to be resolved are more complex than ever. The whole party must strengthen the awareness of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, strengthen the will to fight, enhance the ability to fight, adapt to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and open up new situations with correct strategies and strategies, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development. The most fundamental thing is to make us Do your own thing.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, unites and leads the whole party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, with a spirit of hard work and progress. Push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We insist on strengthening the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, fully advancing the process of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, focusing on promoting high-quality development, advancing reform at a rapid pace, steadily advancing people’s democracy throughout the process, actively developing advanced socialist culture, and highlighting guarantees and improve people’s livelihood, focus on the fight against poverty, vigorously promote the construction of ecological civilization, resolutely safeguard national security, maintain social stability, vigorously promote the modernization of national defense and the military, resolutely maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and carry out major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way. We solemnly celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and carry out party history learning and education throughout the party. Especially in the face of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, we insisted on putting people first and life first, and carried out people’s wars, general wars, and blocking wars against the epidemic, which maximized the protection of people’s lives and health, and coordinated economic development and epidemic prevention and control to achieve world-wide success the best results. In accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, we have effectively exercised the power of comprehensive governance over the Special Administrative Region, formulated and implemented the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and firmly grasped the overall situation of Hong Kong. In the face of drastic changes in the international situation, we safeguard national dignity and core interests in the struggle, and firmly grasp the initiative in our country’s development and security. We have deepened the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and adhered to it. The development of various national undertakings provides a strong political guarantee.

From July 26th to 27th, the seminar on “Learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was held in Beijing for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

Xi Jinping pointed out that starting from the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Over the past 10 years, we have adhered to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents”, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, fully implemented the socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, fully implemented the Party’s basic line and strategy, and adopted a series of Strategic measures, promoting a series of transformative practices, achieving a series of breakthrough progress, achieving a series of landmark results, overcoming many long-term unsolved problems, accomplishing many long-term important events, withstood the challenges from Risks and challenges in politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., have made historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country. The 10-year great changes in the new era have milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be achieved easily and by beating gongs and drums. We must have the courage to carry out a great struggle with many new historical characteristics and be prepared to make even more arduous and arduous efforts. Over the past 10 years, the risk challenges we have encountered have been turbulent, sometimes even stormy, and various risk challenges have come one after another with unprecedented complexity and severity. We stand firm in our confidence, rise to the challenge, and fight one battle after another. All the achievements we have achieved are the result of the joint efforts of the Party and the people.

From July 26th to 27th, the seminar on “Learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was held in Beijing for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xi Jinping pointed out that having the guidance of Marxist scientific theory is our party’s distinctive political character and strong political advantage. Practice tells us why the Communist Party of China can, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good, in the final analysis, it is Marxism. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, new changes in domestic and foreign situations and new developments in practice urgently require us to answer a series of major theoretical and practical questions in depth. We insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, forming the socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era and realizing a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism. The whole party must grasp the world outlook and methodology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to and make good use of the standpoints and methods that run through it, and constantly open up new realms of modernization of Marxism in China in the great practice of the new era.

Xi Jinping emphasized that on the basis of the long-term exploration and practice since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, and through innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. There is neither a one-size-fits-all modernization model nor a one-size-fits-all modernization standard in the world. The modernization we are advancing is the socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. We must adhere to promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Put it on the basis of its own strength, and firmly grasp the fate of China‘s development and progress in its own hands.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a strategic plan for building a great modern socialist country in an all-round way. my country has become a powerful modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should make a macro outlook on the two-step strategic arrangement for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, and focus on deploying strategic tasks and major measures for the next five years. The next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way. Doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to realizing the goal of the second century of struggle. We must firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidate the bottom line, and promote advantages, and study and propose new ideas and new measures to solve the problem.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the goals and tasks of the new era and new journey lies in the party. Our party is the largest Marxist ruling party in the world. In order to consolidate its long-term ruling position and always win the heartfelt support of the people, it must remain sober and firm in “taking the test”. The whole party must deeply realize that the party’s challenges of governance, reform and opening up, market economy, and external environment will exist for a long time. Party governance is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. Practice has repeatedly warned us that we must not relax for a moment in the management of the party, we must be unremitting and persistent, and we must never relax and feel fatigued and war-weary. Build a new great project and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Xi Jinping pointed out that on the way forward, the whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, uphold the views of the masses, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, and insist on doing everything for the people, relying on the people, and from the masses to the masses. To go, always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, and always share the same destiny with the people, share the same destiny, and be heart-to-heart.

From July 26th to 27th, the seminar on “Learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was held in Beijing for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony. Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the opening ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

When presiding over the opening ceremony, Li Keqiang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a very important speech, scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, profoundly expounded on the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and profoundly explained the persistence and The major theoretical and practical issues in the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics have profoundly clarified the major policies and action plans for the development of the party and the country in the future. It is of great significance to further strengthen the “Four Consciousness”, strengthen the “Four Self-confidence”, and achieve the “Two Maintenance”. We must conscientiously study and understand, unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and unify them into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen our confidence, earnestly do a good job in the reform, development and stability of the region and the department, and meet the party’s decision with practical actions. The Twenty Victory was held.

Wang Huning made a concluding speech at the closing ceremony. He emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly clarified a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to the development of the party and the country. Through learning, everyone has strengthened their strategic self-confidence, maintained their strategic sobriety, and enhanced their confidence and fighting spirit. We must continue to deepen our study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, unswervingly safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, and further learn to understand and implement Xi Jinping’s new The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the times has continuously enhanced political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, state councilor, president of the Supreme People’s Court, chief procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the Central Military Commission attended the opening ceremony.

The main responsible comrades of all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the relevant departments of the central and state organs, and the relevant people’s organizations, as well as the main responsible comrades of major military units and departments of the Central Military Commission, participated in the seminar. The central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and responsible comrades from relevant parties attended the opening ceremony.

