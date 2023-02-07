





Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, emphasizing

Correctly Understanding and Vigorously Promoting Chinese Style Modernization

Li Qiang hosts Zhao Leji Wang Huning Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi attends

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 7th. New members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels of the Central Committee study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th Party Congress. On the morning of the 7th, the Central Party School ( National School of Administration) opened. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony, emphasizing that summarizing and in-depth elaboration of the Chinese-style modernization theory is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the latest development of scientific socialism. major achievement. Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement achieved by our party leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country through long-term exploration and practice, and at great cost.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the opening ceremony, and Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended.

Xi Jinping pointed out that realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has been the common dream of the Chinese people since modern times. Countless people with lofty ideals have worked hard to pursue this goal and made various attempts, but all ended in failure. The heavy task of exploring the path of China‘s modernization has historically fallen on the Communist Party of China. During the period of the new democratic revolution, our party united and led the people, fought bloody battles, and persevered. After the Northern Expedition, the Agrarian Revolutionary War, the War of Resistance Against Japan, and the War of Liberation, we overthrew the three mountains of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucratic capitalism, and established the people’s leadership. The People’s Republic of China, which is the master, has achieved national independence and the liberation of the people, and created the fundamental social conditions for the realization of modernization. After the founding of New China, our party united and led the people to carry out the socialist revolution, eliminated the feudal system that had lasted for thousands of years in China, established the basic socialist system, realized the most extensive and profound social changes in the history of the Chinese nation, and established an independent A relatively complete industrial system and national economic system, socialist revolution and construction have achieved original theoretical results and great achievements, laying the fundamental political premise and valuable experience, theoretical preparations, and material foundations for modernization. In the new period of reform and opening up and socialist construction, our party has made a historic decision to shift the center of the party and the country’s work to economic construction, implement reform and opening up, and vigorously promote theoretical innovation, system innovation, cultural innovation and other aspects based on practice Innovation, the implementation of the socialist market economic system, has achieved a historic breakthrough from relatively backward productivity to the world‘s second largest economic aggregate, and realized the historic leap of people’s life from insufficient food and clothing to overall well-off, and towards a comprehensive well-off , providing Chinese-style modernization with an institutional guarantee full of new vitality and material conditions for rapid development.

Xi Jinping emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has continued to advance on the existing basis, continuously achieved innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice, and successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. We have continuously deepened our understanding, created the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, realized a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China, and provided a fundamental basis for Chinese-style modernization. We have further deepened our understanding of the connotation and essence of Chinese-style modernization, summarized and formed the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, and initially constructed a theoretical system of Chinese-style modernization to make Chinese-style modernization clearer, more scientific, and more reliable. Feel feasible. We have continuously improved our strategies, and implemented a series of major strategies such as the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of rural revitalization, providing a solid strategic support for Chinese-style modernization. We have continuously enriched our practice, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthroughs, achieved a series of landmark achievements, promoted the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and historical changes, especially the eradication of absolute poverty , to build a well-off society in an all-round way, providing a more complete institutional guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more active spiritual force for Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and destiny of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure. The Party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization. Only by unswervingly adhering to the Party’s leadership can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes. The leadership of the party ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and pursued steadily and far. Our party’s goal of struggle has been consistently promoted from generation to generation, and has achieved brilliant achievements that have attracted worldwide attention and shine in the annals of history. The leadership of the party stimulates a strong impetus for building Chinese-style modernization. Our party has the courage to reform and innovate, constantly breaks down the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and injects inexhaustible power into Chinese-style modernization. The leadership of the party gathers the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization. Our party adheres to the party’s mass line, adheres to the people-centered development idea, develops people’s democracy throughout the process, and fully inspires the sense of ownership of all the people.

Xi Jinping emphasized that when a country moves towards modernization, it must not only follow the general laws of modernization, but also conform to its own reality and have its own characteristics. Chinese-style modernization not only has the common characteristics of the modernization of all countries, but also has distinctive characteristics based on its own national conditions. The report of the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly summarized that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization with a huge population, a modernization with common prosperity for all people, a modernization with a harmonious balance between material civilization and spiritual civilization, a modernization with a harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and a modernization with peace. The Chinese characteristics of the five aspects of the modernization of the development path have profoundly revealed the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization. This is not only a theoretical summary, but also a practical requirement, and it points out a broad road for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially since the reform and opening up, we have spent decades completing the industrialization process that western developed countries have gone through for hundreds of years, created a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, and opened up broad prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. . Practice has proved that Chinese-style modernization is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is deeply rooted in the excellent traditional Chinese culture, embodies the advanced nature of scientific socialism, learns from and absorbs all the outstanding achievements of human civilization, represents the development direction of human civilization progress, and demonstrates a new modernization model different from the West. The picture is a brand-new form of human civilization. Chinese-style modernization breaks the myth of “modernization = Westernization”, shows another picture of modernization, expands the path choices for developing countries to modernize, and provides a Chinese solution for human beings to explore a better social system. The unique world outlook, values, history, civilization, democracy, and ecology contained in Chinese-style modernization and its great practice are major innovations in the theory and practice of world modernization. Chinese-style modernization has set a good example for developing countries to move towards modernization independently and provided them with a new choice.

Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting Chinese-style modernization is a systematic project that requires overall consideration, systematic planning, and overall advancement, and correctly handles top-level design and practical exploration, strategy and tactics, integrity and innovation, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, self-reliance and self-improvement and A series of important relations such as opening up to the outside world. To carry out top-level design, it is necessary to have a deep insight into the general trend of world development, accurately grasp the common aspirations of the people, and deeply explore the laws of economic and social development, so that the formulated planning and policy system can reflect the times, grasp the laws, and be full of creativity. Up and down through, content coordination. Promoting Chinese-style modernization is an exploratory undertaking, and there are still many unknown areas. We need to boldly explore in practice and promote the development of the cause through reform and innovation. It is necessary to enhance the forward-looking nature of the strategy, accurately grasp the inevitable trend of the development of things, have a keen insight into the opportunities and challenges that may arise on the way forward, and use scientific strategies to foresee and lead the future. To enhance the overall nature of the strategy, planning strategic goals, formulating strategic measures, and making strategic deployments must focus on solving major issues that have a bearing on the success or failure of the cause of the party and the country, and affect the whole body. To enhance the stability of the strategy, once the strategy is formed, it must be adhered to for a long time, grasped to the end, done well, and not changed at will. It is necessary to organically combine the principle of strategy with the flexibility of strategy, be flexible, adapt to the situation, and make decisions on the fly, and grasp the strategic initiative in adapting measures to local conditions, moving in accordance with the trend, and following the trend. We must keep the foundation, source, root and soul of Chinese-style modernization, unswervingly adhere to the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements, and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, and ensure the correct direction of Chinese-style modernization. We must put innovation in a prominent position in the overall development of the country, conform to the development requirements of the times, focus on solving major theoretical and practical problems, actively recognize changes and adapt to changes, vigorously promote reform and innovation, constantly shape new development momentum and advantages, and fully stimulate the whole society. Create vitality. It is necessary to create higher efficiency than capitalism, but also to maintain social fairness more effectively, and to better realize the balance, promotion and unity of efficiency and fairness. It is necessary to coordinate development and security, implement the overall national security concept, improve the national security system, enhance the ability to maintain national security, and resolutely safeguard the security of state power, system, ideology, and security in key areas. We must adhere to independence, self-reliance and self-improvement, insist on putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, and insist on firmly grasping the destiny of our country’s development and progress in our own hands. It is necessary to continuously expand high-level opening up to the outside world, deeply participate in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, make good use of both domestic and international resources, and expand the development space for Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping pointed out that promoting Chinese-style modernization is an unprecedented pioneering undertaking. It will inevitably encounter various predictable and unpredictable risks and challenges, difficulties and obstacles, and even stormy waves. Dare to fight, be good at fighting, and open up a new world of career development through tenacious struggle. It is necessary to maintain strategic sobriety and be aware of various risks and challenges; maintain strategic self-confidence and strengthen the confidence of struggle; maintain strategic initiative and enhance the ability to fight. It is necessary to strengthen capacity improvement, and allow leading cadres, especially young cadres, to undergo rigorous ideological refinement, political experience, practical training, and professional training, so that they can weather the wind and rain, see the world, strengthen their muscles, and grow their talents in complex and severe struggles. Pay attention to inspecting and identifying cadres in severe and complex struggles, support and encourage cadres who are good at fighting, daring to take responsibility, and daring to grasp and manage well without fear of offending others.

Finally, Xi Jinping emphasized that to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must do a good job in the first year of work. It is necessary to fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the principle of stability, and strive for progress while maintaining stability, better coordinate the two overall situations at home and abroad, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, and comprehensively deepen reform and opening up , promote high-quality development, further guide business entities to strengthen confidence, stabilize social expectations, and strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic operation.

When presiding over the opening ceremony, Li Qiang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization, which is a great enrichment and development of Chinese-style modernization theory, and has strong political and political significance. Theoretical, pertinent, and instructive, for the whole party to correctly understand Chinese-style modernization, comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and keep in mind the “big country” It is of great significance to strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and strive to create a new situation in the development of the party and the country on the new journey. We must earnestly study and understand, unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and unify them with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a solid job in the work of the region, department, and unit, and solidly promote Chinese-style modernization.

Members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, other party and state leaders who are members of the 20th Central Committee, and members of the Central Military Commission attended the opening ceremony.

Members and alternate members of the newly joined Central Committee, major responsible comrades from provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, relevant departments of the central and state agencies, and relevant people’s organizations, major responsible comrades from various units of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force participated in the seminar. The central committees of the various democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and responsible comrades from relevant parties attended the opening ceremony.



