Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central Rural Work Conference

Anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural country and earnestly do a good job in agricultural and rural work

Li Keqiang hosted Li Qiang Wang Huning Han Zheng Cai Qiding Ding Xuexiang attended

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 24th. The Central Rural Work Conference will be held in Beijing from December 23rd to 24th. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered an important speech, emphasizing that comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country are strategic deployments made by the Party Central Committee with a view to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. A strong country must first strengthen its agriculture, and only a strong agriculture can make the country strong. Without a strong agricultural country, there would be no modernized country; without agricultural and rural modernization, socialist modernization would be incomplete. We must work hard to do a good job in the “three rural” tasks that focus on rural revitalization, vigorously promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and work hard to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Li Keqiang presided over the meeting. Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting.

Xi Jinping pointed out that a strong agricultural country is the foundation of a strong modern socialist country. Meeting the needs of the people for a better life, achieving high-quality development, and consolidating the foundation of national security are all inseparable from agricultural development. To build a strong agricultural country should embody Chinese characteristics, be based on our national conditions, be based on the resource endowment of a lot of people and little land, the historical heritage of farming civilization, and the requirements of the era of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and follow our own path instead of simply copying foreign models of modern agricultural power. We must rely on our own strength to secure our jobs, rely on the two-tier management system to develop agriculture, develop ecological and low-carbon agriculture, continue farming civilization, and solidly promote common prosperity. At present, it is necessary to anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural country, scientifically plan and promote the “three rural” work, strengthen top-level design, and formulate plans to accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country; Based on resource endowment and development stage, solve the practical problems that are most urgent in agricultural and rural development and that are most strongly reflected by farmers, and do not engage in face-saving projects that are divorced from reality.

Xi Jinping emphasized that ensuring the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products has always been the top priority of building a strong agricultural country. It is necessary to implement a new round of 100 billion catties of grain production capacity improvement actions, and formulate implementation plans as soon as possible. We must grasp the two key points of arable land and seeds, resolutely guard the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land, gradually build all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland, earnestly achieve results in the revitalization of the seed industry, and firmly hold the leading varieties in our own hands. It is necessary to improve the income guarantee mechanism for grain farmers and the compensation mechanism for the interests of main producing areas. To ensure food security, efforts must be made to increase production and reduce losses at the same time, and continue to deepen food conservation actions. It is necessary to establish a big food concept, build a diversified food supply system, and develop food sources through multiple channels. It is necessary to strictly assess and urge all localities to truly shoulder the responsibility of ensuring food security.

Xi Jinping pointed out that promoting rural revitalization in an all-round way is an important task in building a strong agricultural country in the new era, and that human input, material resource allocation, and financial guarantee must all be transferred to rural revitalization. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the “five revitalizations” of industry, talent, culture, ecology, and organization, coordinate deployment, coordinate advancement, focus on key points, and make up for shortcomings. Industrial revitalization is the top priority of rural revitalization. It is necessary to implement industrial support policies, do a good job of “native products” articles, rely on agricultural and rural characteristic resources, and seek benefits from the development of multiple functions of agriculture and the digging of rural multiple values. The development of industrial integration requires benefits, strengthening the leader, supplementing the chain, developing business models, building brands, promoting the upgrading of the entire chain of rural industries, and enhancing market competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities. Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is the bottom line task of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. We must continue to tighten the compaction responsibility, link the assistance policies and measures in place for the out-of-poverty population and poverty-stricken areas, and resolutely prevent the phenomenon of entire villages and villages returning to poverty. We must insist on increasing farmers’ income as the central task of the “three rural” work, and do everything possible to broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich.

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to rely on the two-wheel drive of science and technology and reform to accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country. It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world‘s agricultural science and technology, vigorously improve the level of my country’s agricultural science and technology, and accelerate the realization of high-level agricultural science and technology self-reliance and self-improvement. Efforts should be made to improve the overall efficiency of the innovation system, and to solve outstanding problems such as fighting independently, low-level duplication, and low conversion rates. Guided by tackling key agricultural key technologies and guided by urgent industrial needs, focus on chassis technology, core seed sources, key agricultural machinery and equipment, etc., give full play to the advantages of the new national system, integrate all levels and various advantageous scientific research resources, and strengthen the main body of corporate technological innovation To build an agricultural science and technology innovation system with clear echelons, division of labor and cooperation, and moderate competition. It is necessary to build a national agricultural science and technology strategic force and support the construction of major innovation platforms in the agricultural field. To deepen rural reform, we must continue to focus on the main line of properly handling the relationship between farmers and land, unify strengthening the foundation of collective ownership, guaranteeing and realizing the rights of farmers’ collective members with the activation of resource elements, and do a good job in the separation of rights and powers of rural collective resource assets. Improvement, so that the majority of farmers can share more results in the reform. It is necessary to do a solid job in extending the contract period for another 30 years to ensure that the original contracting rights of most rural households remain stable and the contract can be extended smoothly. It is necessary to develop moderate-scale operations, support the development of new business entities such as family farms and farmers’ cooperatives, and accelerate the improvement of the agricultural social service system to serve and drive small farmers well. It is necessary to steadily promote the pilot reform of the rural homestead system, deepen the pilot program of rural collective construction land entering the market, and improve the land value-added income distribution mechanism. It is necessary to remove the institutional barriers that hinder the equal exchange and two-way flow of urban and rural factors, promote development factors and various services to go to the countryside, and take the lead in breaking down the dual structure of urban and rural areas in the county.

Xi Jinping emphasized that rural modernization is an inherent requirement and necessary condition for building a strong agricultural country, and building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside is the proper meaning of a strong agricultural country. It is necessary to promote agricultural modernization and rural modernization in an integrated manner, and realize the overall improvement of the countryside from the outside to the inside, with both form and spirit. It is necessary to aim at the goal of “basically having modern living conditions in the countryside”, organize and implement rural construction actions, especially to speed up the construction of public service facilities in epidemic prevention, elderly care, education, and medical care, and improve the completeness of rural infrastructure and the convenience of public services , Comfortable living environment, allowing farmers to live a modern and civilized life on the spot. It is necessary to improve the rural governance system that combines self-government led by the party organization, the rule of law, and the rule of virtue, so that the countryside is full of vitality and stable and orderly. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of rural spiritual civilization, strengthen the education of the rule of law, promote the change of customs, guide farmers to handle affairs according to the law, find the law when they encounter problems, use the law to solve problems, resolve conflicts and rely on the law, and consciously abide by village rules and regulations.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the unwavering principle of the party’s leadership in “three rural” work, improve the leadership system and working mechanism, and provide a strong guarantee for accelerating the construction of an agricultural power. It is necessary to insist on five-level secretaries to grasp the revitalization of the countryside, and the secretary of the county party committee must be a good “front-line commander”. It is necessary to increase the training of agriculture-related cadres, improve the work skills of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, improve their work style, and build a team of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” cadres who are politically sound, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead the construction of a strong agricultural country. We must adhere to the combination of local training and external introduction, focus on strengthening the training of village party organization secretaries and leaders of new agricultural management entities, comprehensively improve the quality of farmers, and make good use of local talents; we must introduce a group of talents and guide college graduates in an orderly manner Go to the countryside, capable people return to their hometowns, migrant workers return to their hometowns, and entrepreneurs enter their hometowns to help them solve their worries so that they can stay and start businesses. It is necessary to improve the village-level organizational system led by the village party organization, and build the rural grass-roots party organization into a strong battle fortress for effectively realizing the party’s leadership.

When presiding over the meeting, Li Keqiang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, combined with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focused on the overall situation of building a socialist modern power in an all-round way, and systematically explained building a strong agricultural country, accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and comprehensively promoting A series of major theoretical and practical issues of rural revitalization have clarified the goals, tasks, strategic priorities and main directions of the “three rural” work at present and in the future, which has very important guiding significance. We must earnestly study and understand, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, combine the theme of the meeting and the actual work, and implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council.

In his concluding speech, Hu Chunhua said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is a scientific guide and action plan for building a strong agricultural country, accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. It is necessary to comprehensively study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, resolutely complete the basic work tasks of “three rural”, pay close attention to the production of food and important agricultural products, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and solidly promote livable and industrial and beautiful Rural construction, broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich, and strengthen and improve rural governance. It is necessary to adhere to the five-level secretary to work together, proceed from the actual situation of each place, act in accordance with the laws of agriculture and rural areas, respect the wishes and pioneering spirit of farmers, and continuously improve the effectiveness of work. At present, we must focus on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in rural areas, strictly implement local responsibilities, strengthen epidemic prevention services for returning migrant workers and college and secondary school students, strengthen medical security for key groups such as the elderly, young, sick, disabled and pregnant in rural areas, and protect the health of rural residents to the greatest extent. Health and normal production and living order.

The meeting discussed the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023 (Discussion Draft)”.

Members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, relevant leaders of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

Members of the Central Leading Group for Rural Work, main party and government comrades in charge of the provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, cities under separate state planning, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and responsible comrades in charge of agricultural and rural work, relevant departments of the central and state agencies, relevant people’s organizations, relevant financial institutions and Comrades from enterprises and relevant departments of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each province, autonomous region and city set up branch venues.

