The Central United Front Work Conference was held in Beijing from July 29 to 30. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting and delivered an important speech, emphasizing that this year marks the 100th anniversary of our party’s explicit United Front policy. It is necessary to adhere to the correct direction of the development of the patriotic united front and accurately grasp the historical orientation of the patriotic united front in the new era. The basic tasks of the patriotic united front in the new era are: adhere to the guidance of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, hold high the great banner of patriotism and socialism, and adhere to unity and diversity. , adhere to the center, serve the overall situation, keep pace with the times, keep upright and innovate, strengthen ideological and political leadership, play a political role that unites people’s hearts and forces, and promotes the harmony between political party relations, ethnic relations, religious relations, class relations, and relations between compatriots at home and abroad. , to promote the united struggle of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and bring together a mighty force for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Li Keqiang presided over the meeting. Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attended the meeting. Wang Yang made a concluding speech.

In his speech, Xi Jinping pointed out that the united front is an important part of the Party’s general line and general policy and has played an important role in different historical periods of our country’s revolution, construction and reform. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century. A good situation of unity, forging ahead, pioneering and active.

Xi Jinping emphasized that in practice, we have formed the important idea of ​​doing a good job of the party’s united front work in the new era, and put forward a series of new concepts, new ideas and new strategies to strengthen and improve the united front work, mainly because we must give full play to the important magic weapon of the united front. To play a role, we must solve the problems of people’s hearts and strength, we must correctly handle the relationship between consistency and diversity, we must adhere to the development and improvement of China‘s new political party system, we must focus on building the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community as the main line of the party’s national work, and we must adhere to our country’s national work. In the direction of sinicizing religion, we must do a good job in the united front work of non-Party intellectuals and people from new social strata, we must promote the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy, we must play the role of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas united front work to win people’s hearts, we must To strengthen the contingent of non-Party representatives, we must grasp the rules of the united front work, and we must strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the united front work. The important idea of ​​doing well in the party’s united front work in the new era is the crystallization of the wisdom of the party’s united front’s century-old development history, and it is the fundamental guideline for the united front work in the new era. The whole party must implement it completely, accurately and comprehensively.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the united front is an important magic weapon for the party to overcome the enemy and win the country, and it is an important magic weapon for uniting all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and it must be adhered to for a long time. People’s back-to-back and the balance of power are the keys to determining the success or failure of the cause of the party and the people, and they are the greatest politics. The essential requirement of the United Front work is great unity and great unity, and the solution is to solve the problems of people’s hearts and strength. The key is to insist on seeking common ground while reserving differences, carry forward the fine tradition of “unity-criticism-unity”, seek consistency while respecting diversity, find the greatest common divisor and draw the greatest concentric circles. The united front is a united front led by the party, and it is necessary to ensure that the party has overall leadership over the united front work. The united front work is the work of the whole party. It must be taken seriously by the whole party, and everyone should work together to build a great united front work pattern in which the party committee leads the unified leadership, the united front department takes the lead in coordinating, and the relevant parties take their own responsibilities.

Xi Jinping stressed that now, some major changes have taken place in the time and situation facing the united front, as well as in the missions and tasks it shoulders. The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the evolution of the united front is becoming more important in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. In building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the role of the united front in centering around the center and serving the overall situation is even more important. The social structure of our country has undergone profound changes, and the role of the united front in strengthening the party’s class base and expanding the party’s mass base is more important. We must deeply understand the significance of developing and strengthening the patriotic united front in the new era, and do our work well with a high sense of mission and responsibility.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the united front is born and prospered by unity. Promoting the great unity of Chinese sons and daughters is the historical responsibility of the patriotic united front in the new era. To do this work well, we must grasp the relationship between sticking to the center and expanding consensus, and constantly increase consensus, so as to truly unite all Chinese sons and daughters of different parties, different ethnic groups, different classes, different groups, different beliefs, and living in different social systems. stand up. It is necessary to grasp the relationship between potential achievements and outstanding achievements, adhere to the correct view of political achievements, and promote the stable and long-term development of the party’s united front cause. It is necessary to grasp the relationship between principle and flexibility, be good at combining the principle of principles and policies with the flexibility of countermeasures and measures, and not only stand firm in political positions and adhere to the political bottom line, but also analyze specific issues in detail, and pay attention to work methods. We must grasp the relationship between unity and struggle, and we must also be good at fighting, strengthen our fighting skills, and strive to form an unbreakable true unity.

Xi Jinping emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to the united front work from an overall and strategic perspective. Meetings and other important meetings have put forward clear requirements and made comprehensive arrangements for the party’s ethnic work and religious work in the new era, which must be implemented well. It is necessary to uphold and improve the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, uphold the party’s leadership, strengthen political leadership, improve the system and mechanism, and promote multi-party cooperation in the new era to be more standardized, orderly, and lively. It is necessary to strengthen the united front work of non-Party intellectuals and people from new social strata, with consensus as the foundation and patriotic struggle as the purpose, encourage and support them to make achievements based on their own jobs, actively participate in the front line of reform and innovation, and display their talents and ambitions. It is necessary to promote the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy, carry out in-depth education on ideals and beliefs and education on socialist core values, help them practice new development concepts, promote entrepreneurship, and become qualified builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics. . It is necessary to strengthen the building of overseas patriotic forces, cultivate and expand the strength of knowledge and friendship between China and China, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures and civilizations. We must do a good job in the united front work on the Internet and follow the Internet mass line.

Xi Jinping pointed out that strengthening the united front work in the new era basically lies in adhering to the leadership of the party and forming a work situation in which the whole party works together and the relevant parties are coordinated. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must fulfill their main responsibilities and put the united front work on an important agenda. All departments and units must enhance the awareness of united front, make concerted efforts to jointly manage, and form a strong synergy. The United Front Department should strengthen its own construction and play an important role in staff, organization, coordination and supervision. United Front cadres should strive to improve their political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, emphasize work art, improve work methods, and present a good image of United Front departments and United Front cadres.

When presiding over the meeting, Li Keqiang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech is very important. The speech fully affirmed the historic contribution of the century-old United Front work and the historic achievements of the United Front work in the new era, systematically explained the new concepts, new ideas and strategies formed by the United Front work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deeply analyzed the history of the United Front work in the new era. It clearly puts forward the guiding ideology, basic tasks, work priorities, and policy measures for the united front work in the new era, which are highly political, ideological, and theoretical. We must earnestly study and understand, unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and continuously strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two establishments”. “Maintenance”, carry out various tasks according to the actual situation, and make unremitting efforts to build our country into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In his concluding speech, Wang Yang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, profound, and rich in connotation, expounding a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the united front work in the new era. Guiding power is a programmatic document shining with the light of Marxist truth. It is necessary to study and implement the spirit of the meeting as an important political task, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, fully, accurately and comprehensively understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, and firmly grasp the patriotism in the new era. The historical position and important mission of the united front focus on the central mission of the party in the new era and new journey. We must live up to our expectations, work hard, and strengthen the political, ideological, and action consciousness of the united front work in the new era, work hard to make up for shortcomings, set an example in daring to take responsibility, use our brains in good deeds, and continuously consolidate And the development of the united front is a good situation of unity, forging ahead, pioneering and active. It is necessary to strengthen the party’s leadership over the united front work, further improve the general united front work pattern, proceed from reality, creatively implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and strive to write a new chapter in the cause of the united front.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, relevant leading comrades of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilors, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and relevant leading comrades of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

The main responsible comrades of the party and government of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and the responsible comrades in charge of the United Front Work, the main responsible comrades of the party committees of the sub-provincial cities, the main responsible comrades of the relevant departments of the central and state organs, the relevant people’s organizations, and the relevant departments of the Central Military Commission , responsible comrades of the party committees (party groups) of financial institutions managed by the central government, some enterprises and colleges and universities, and responsible comrades of relevant research institutions attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of a video and telephone conference, with sub-venues set up in various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.