Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Implementing New Development Concept and Promoting Common Prosperity in Zhejiang

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently conducted an inspection in Zhejiang, emphasizing the importance of implementing the new development concept and building a new development pattern. During his visit, Xi Jinping visited various places in the province and conducted in-depth research.

On September 20th, Xi Jinping visited Li Zucun in Yiwu City, Jinhua City, to observe the progress made in the village. He was pleased to learn that the annual per capita income of Li Zucun had reached 52,000 yuan. Xi Jinping praised the village for its efforts in promoting common prosperity and urged them to continue working towards rural revitalization.

Later, Xi Jinping visited Yiwu International Trade City and spoke with representatives of merchants and small business owners. He commended Yiwu for its success in breaking into the global market and becoming a major industry. Xi Jinping emphasized the need for Trade City to continue its success and make greater contributions to domestic and international markets.

In Fengqiao Town, Zhuji City, the birthplace of the “Maple Bridge Experience,” Xi Jinping visited the Maple Bridge Experience Exhibition Hall to learn about the practice of the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era. He emphasized the importance of upholding and developing this experience, which promotes the party’s mass line and solves problems at the grassroots level.

Xi Jinping then visited the East Zhejiang Canal Cultural Park in Shaoxing, where he inspected the ancient canal and surrounding historical and cultural relics. He stressed the need to protect and utilize the ancient Grand Canal, which is a valuable cultural heritage and an important part of China‘s traditional culture.

On September 21st, Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. He affirmed the achievements of Zhejiang in various tasks and set new requirements for the province.

Xi Jinping emphasized the need for Zhejiang to lead in scientific and technological innovation and create new advantages in development. He called for the integration of scientific and technological innovation forces, the promotion of deep integration in various fields, and the implementation and transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping urged Zhejiang to promote common prosperity by narrowing the gap between rural and urban areas and addressing income disparities. He highlighted the importance of improving the system for integrated urban and rural development, expanding employment capacity, deepening income distribution reforms, and promoting rural revitalization.

Additionally, Xi Jinping urged Zhejiang to continue its efforts in deepening reform and expanding opening up. He called for comprehensive innovation of systems and mechanisms in various fields and emphasized the importance of institutional opening up and embracing international economic and trade rules.

Lastly, Xi Jinping encouraged Zhejiang to actively explore in building a modern civilization for the Chinese nation. He emphasized the need to protect cultural heritage, promote the development of excellent traditional culture, and develop a modern form of Chinese civilization.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang highlighted the importance of implementing the new development concept, promoting high-quality development, and building a common prosperity demonstration area. He urged Zhejiang to continue working towards rural revitalization, scientific and technological innovation, common prosperity, deepening reform, expanding opening up, and building a modern civilization for the Chinese nation.