Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military Governance in an All-Round Way

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Strengthening Military Governance on Army Day

On the occasion of the August 1st Army Day, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held its seventh collective study on comprehensively strengthening military governance on July 24. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, highlighted the importance of strengthening military governance in an all-round way during the study.

Xi Jinping emphasized that strengthening military governance is a profound change in the concept and method of the party’s military governance. It is a strategic requirement for accelerating the modernization of national defense and the military, as well as an important aspect of promoting the modernization of the national governance system and capabilities. He stressed the need to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the thinking on strengthening the military in the new era.

During the study, Comrade Zhao Dongbin, Dean of the Military Legal Research Institute of the Academy of Military Sciences, explained the issue and proposed work suggestions. The comrades of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee listened carefully to the explanation and engaged in discussions.

In his speech, Xi Jinping acknowledged the efforts made by the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission in promoting military governance since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. By deepening national defense and military reforms, advancing law-based military governance, and strengthening and improving military strategic management, a series of new systems, mechanisms, laws, regulations, and policy systems have been established.

Xi Jinping highlighted the accelerating major changes in the world, including a new round of scientific and technological revolution and military revolution. He emphasized the significance of strengthening military governance in an all-round way and encouraged increasing efforts in military governance to boost the new development of the cause of strengthening the military.

Strengthening military governance in an all-round way is a complex and systematic project involving all aspects of national defense and army building, according to Xi Jinping. He called for strengthening the concept of the system, problem orientation, top-level design, and strategic planning of military governance. It is necessary to strengthen the governance of various fields, the whole chain of governance, and the governance of all levels, and promote it in a planned and focused manner.

Additionally, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of overall coordination, cross-department and cross-field coordination, and the systematization, integrity, and coordination of military governance. He stressed the need to strengthen the management and supervision of military expenditures, deepen governance in key areas, and drive overall progress with key breakthroughs.

Xi Jinping also called for further promotion of strategic management innovation, improvement of the scientific generation of demand, and effective implementation mechanism. He highlighted the importance of grassroots governance and respecting the dominant position and pioneering spirit of officers and soldiers.

Organically combining military governance with reform and the rule of law is essential, according to Xi Jinping. He emphasized the need to consolidate and expand the achievements of national defense and military reform, deepen military legislation, strengthen the implementation and supervision of laws and regulations, and make good use of the basic method of the rule of law to better promote military governance.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping emphasized that strengthening cross-military governance is crucial for consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities. He called on relevant departments of the central government, state agencies, local party committees, and governments at all levels to strengthen national defense awareness, overall planning, coordination, and fulfill their responsibilities in the field of national defense construction.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping highlighted the need to continuously optimize the system and mechanism, improve the organizational system, policy system, and form a cross-military work pattern that performs its duties, closely cooperates, and is standardized and orderly. Strengthening military governance in an all-round way is necessary for the modernization and high-quality development of the Chinese military.

