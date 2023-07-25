Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military Governance in China

Title: China Emphasizes All-Round Strengthening of Military Governance on Army Day

Date: July 25, 2023

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing – On July 24th, in preparation for the upcoming August 1st Army Day, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened its seventh collective study session, focusing on the comprehensive strengthening of military governance. The meeting, presided over by General Secretary Xi Jinping, highlighted the significance of this endeavor as a profound shift in the party’s military governance concept and methods. It is seen as a strategic requirement for expediting national defense and military modernization and a crucial aspect of enhancing the national governance system and capabilities.

During the study session, Comrade Zhao Dongbin, Dean of the Military Legal Research Institute of the Academy of Military Sciences, provided an explanation and work suggestions on the matter, which were carefully listened to and discussed by the comrades in attendance.

In his important speech following the discussions, President Xi Jinping acknowledged the party’s initiatives to explore and practice military governance since the 18th National Congress. Through endeavors such as deepening national defense and military reforms, advancing law-based military governance, and strengthening strategic management, significant progress has been made. New systems, mechanisms, laws, regulations, and policies have been established as a result.

Noting the unprecedented global changes and the rapid development of scientific, technological, and military revolutions, President Xi stressed the need to recognize and strengthen the significance of comprehensive military governance. He called for intensified mission responsibility and a spirit of reform and innovation to propel the strengthening of military governance in the new era.

Highlighting that comprehensive military governance is a complex and systematic project encompassing all aspects of national defense and army building, President Xi emphasized the importance of a systematic approach and problem-oriented thinking. He underlined the necessity of strengthening top-level design, strategic planning, and governance in various fields, at all levels and across the entire chain of command. This planned and focused approach should include enhanced cross-department and cross-field coordination to improve the systematization, integrity, and effectiveness of military governance.

President Xi highlighted the need for effective management and supervision of military expenditures, concentrated efforts in key areas to drive overall progress, and strategic management innovation. He stressed the importance of freeing minds, innovating working methods, and promoting tasks with a governance mindset. It is crucial to strengthen grassroots governance, respect the role of officers and soldiers, and strengthen the comprehensive strength of grassroots construction. Furthermore, the integration of military governance with reform and the rule of law should be prioritized, including the consolidation and expansion of the achievements of national defense and military reform, and the deeper implementation and supervision of laws and regulations.

Additionally, President Xi emphasized the significance of strengthening cross-military governance as an inherent requirement for consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities. Central government departments, state agencies, local party committees, and governments at all levels were called upon to enhance national defense awareness, strengthen planning and coordination, and fulfill their responsibilities in national defense construction. The military should effectively communicate and coordinate with local governments to ensure the guiding role of military requirements.

In conclusion, President Xi emphasized the need to continuously optimize systems and mechanisms, improve organizational and policy systems, and establish a standardized and orderly cross-military work pattern that performs duties, cooperates closely, and takes a comprehensive approach.

The collective study session underscores China‘s commitment to comprehensive military governance and its efforts to achieve high-level governance and the modernization of national defense.

