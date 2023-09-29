Xi Jinping Emphasizes Unity and Confidence in Speech at 74th Anniversary Reception for People’s Republic of China

Reception Held in Beijing to Celebrate 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

Beijing, September 28th – A grand reception was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event was attended by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, who delivered an important speech.

The reception, hosted by Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, was attended by other high-ranking officials including Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng. About 800 Chinese and foreign guests gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The Great Hall of the People was adorned with bright lights and colorful flowers, creating a festive atmosphere. The national emblem hung high above the rostrum, with the year numbers “1949-2023” prominently displayed, symbolizing the remarkable progress made by the People’s Republic of China over the past 74 years.

Upon their arrival, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders were greeted with warm applause from the audience. The reception commenced with the singing of the national anthem, followed by Xi Jinping’s inspiring speech.

In his address, Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude and respect to the people of all ethnic groups in China, the soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and the democratic parties and individuals without party affiliation. He also conveyed his greetings to compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas Chinese, as well as his appreciation for the support of friendly countries and international friends.

Xi Jinping highlighted the tremendous achievements China has made since its founding, transitioning from poverty to a moderately prosperous society in all respects. He attributed these achievements to the united efforts of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Acknowledging the challenges and risks facing the nation, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality development, implementing the new development concept, and accelerating the construction of a new development pattern. He stressed the need to expand domestic effective demand, stimulate business entities’ vitality, and continue to improve economic operations and social conditions.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping emphasized the significance of high-level opening up to the outside world, deepening reforms, and promoting the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative. He highlighted the importance of meeting the growing needs of the people for a better life, focusing on expanding employment and solving urgent problems. He also emphasized the need to adhere to the policy of “one country, two systems” and support the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

Xi Jinping called for peaceful development, a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and the promotion of global cooperation. He stressed the importance of true multilateralism and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The reception concluded with a toast to congratulate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Chinese and foreign guests raised their glasses, expressing their wishes for China‘s prosperity and everlasting friendship between the Chinese people and people around the world.

The reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China showcased the nation’s achievements and resolute determination to continue moving forward on its path of development and rejuvenation.

