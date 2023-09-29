Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs to be Loyal Guards of the Party and the People

Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs to Uphold Party Loyalty and Serve the People

Beijing, September 29 – In a heartfelt response to a letter, President Xi Jinping urged the children of heroes and martyrs studying at the People’s Public Security University of China to follow the footsteps of their courageous fathers and remain dedicated protectors of the party and the people. President Xi’s encouraging message was published by Xinhua News Agency on September 28, in honor of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Expressing his delight, President Xi commended the young students for their gratitude towards the party and their determination to carry forward their fathers’ legacies in safeguarding a safer China. He emphasized that it is the sacred duty of the people’s police to maintain national security, ensure social stability, and protect the happiness and tranquility of the people.

President Xi highlighted the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by their heroic fathers, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting their spirit. He urged the students to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, study diligently, and train rigorously to prepare themselves to serve the country and the people.

The President’s message also called upon the children of heroes and martyrs to remain loyal to the party and the people, dedicating their efforts towards building a stronger China. President Xi expressed his hope that they actively contribute to the nation’s development and the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, more than 17,000 police officers from public security agencies across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty, with over 3,700 officially recognized as martyrs. President Xi Jinping has consistently shown support for the families of these fallen officers, meeting with representatives of heroes and role models in the public security system on multiple occasions since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Recently, eight children of heroes studying at the People’s Public Security University of China wrote to President Xi Jinping, sharing updates on their studies and training, as well as their aspirations to continue their fathers’ legacy and contribute to the country’s safety. President Xi’s response serves as an encouragement and a reminder for these young students to remain steadfast in their dedication to serve as loyal guards of the party and the people.

The letter from President Xi Jinping demonstrates the government’s unwavering support for the families of heroes and martyrs, as well as the importance of nurturing a new generation of dedicated public servants who will carry forward the values and ideals of their predecessors.

