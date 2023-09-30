Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs to Follow in their Footsteps and Protect the Party and the People

Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs at People’s Public Security University of China

In a heartwarming gesture, Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has responded to a letter from the children of heroes and martyrs studying at the People’s Public Security University of China. The letter was written to commemorate the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Sending greetings to the families of the police heroes, Xi Jinping expressed his pleasure in learning that the children are grateful to the party and determined to follow in the footsteps of their fathers. He raised high expectations for these young individuals and urged them to contribute their youthful strength to safeguarding a safe China.

Highlighting the sacred duty of the people’s police to maintain national security and social stability, Xi Jinping praised the courage and sacrifice of the fathers of these children. He emphasized that their spirit should always be remembered and carried forward. Xi Jinping encouraged the children to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, study and train hard, and develop the skills necessary to serve the country and the people.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping urged the children to be loyal guards of the party and the people and actively contribute to the construction of a safer and stronger China. He called upon them to make unremitting efforts in promoting the country’s development and the great cause of national rejuvenation.

The letter holds significant importance as it comes on the heels of the recent report revealing that since the founding of New China, over 17,000 police officers from public security agencies across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty, with over 3,700 being recognized as martyrs. These numbers serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and sacrifice made by the police force.

It is noteworthy that General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently shown support and care for the families of comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he has met with representatives of heroes and models in the public security system on numerous occasions.

The response from Xi Jinping was a result of the heartfelt letter written by eight children of heroes studying at the People’s Public Security University of China. In their letter, they update Xi Jinping on their studies and training at the university, as well as their insights on personal growth. The children expressed their determination to carry on the legacy of their fathers and contribute their part in safeguarding a safe China.

Xi Jinping’s encouraging words are expected to inspire and motivate these youngsters to fulfill their duty and make a significant impact on the nation’s prosperity. The nation looks forward to their achievements and celebrates the legacy of their heroic fathers.

