Xi Jinping Encourages Hong Kong Peiqiao Middle School Students and Teachers in Patriotic Education

Xi Jinping Encourages Hong Kong Peiqiao Middle School Students in Patriotic Education

Release time: 23:40, July 25, 2023 Source: China News Network

On July 24, President Xi Jinping responded with words of encouragement to the first grade students of Peiqiao Middle School in Hong Kong. President Xi acknowledged the students’ deep understanding of Chinese pride and their role as the younger generation in Hong Kong. He emphasized the importance of patriotism, stating that it is the core of the Chinese spirit. The majority of Hong Kong citizens have a long-standing tradition of loving their country and Hong Kong.

On July 25, the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong, Zheng Yanxiong, visited Peiqiao Middle School on behalf of the Central Committee to read President Xi’s response. Representatives from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government were also in attendance.

Following the event, students and teachers from Peiqiao Middle School expressed their excitement about receiving President Xi’s reply. Zhang Jiayi, a student at the school, described how the letter contained warm greetings and encouragement from the chairman. President Xi urged the students to deepen their understanding of the world and China‘s history, culture, and national conditions. Zhang vowed to study hard, participate in extracurricular activities, and contribute to the development of a better Hong Kong and the rejuvenation of the nation.

Mu Jiajun, a teacher at Peiqiao Middle School, described the chairman’s reply as a source of inspiration and affirmation for their patriotic education efforts. He expressed gratitude for President Xi’s support and emphasized the importance of cultivating patriotic talents to contribute to the development of the country, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area.

Peiqiao Middle School, established in 1946, was one of the first schools in Hong Kong to raise the five-star red flag after the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. The school has a rich history of nurturing patriotic and talented individuals. Recently, first grade students at Peiqiao Middle School wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping, sharing their experiences in patriotic education activities and expressing their commitment to patriotism and love for Hong Kong.

The chairman’s response has not only uplifted Peiqiao Middle School but also highlighted the importance of patriotic education in Hong Kong. The school hopes that more educational institutions can excel in fostering patriotic values and nurturing future generations of patriotic individuals.

Reporters Fan Siyi and Li Laluo Siyu reporting from Hong Kong.

