Xi Jinping Encourages ‘Maple Bridge Style Work Method’ Units to Continue Making Contributions to Safe China

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently met with representatives of units selected for the “Maple Bridge Style Work Method” nationwide. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6th.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping expressed his sincere greetings and warm congratulations to the representatives. He encouraged them to continue their efforts and to adhere to and develop the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era. He also urged them to make new and greater contributions to promoting the construction of a higher level of Safe China.

Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Li Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, were also present at the meeting.

Xi Jinping arrived at the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People at 10:30 a.m., receiving a warm applause from the audience. He waved to the representatives, engaged in cordial conversations with them, and even took photographs with them.

The meeting was attended by Chen Wenqing, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Zhang Jun, and Ying Yong.

The “Maple Bridge Style Work Method” has gained significant attention since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xi Jinping has provided important instructions on adhering to and developing this work method in the new era. Localities across China have diligently implemented Xi Jinping’s instructions by relying on the masses to explore and innovate, aiming to build a safe and stable social environment.

As a result, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission has selected 104 units nationwide to represent the “Maple Bridge Style Work Method.” These units have displayed exceptional achievements in their implementation of the method.

The meeting with Xi Jinping serves as recognition and encouragement for these selected units. It highlights the significance of their contributions to Chinese-style modernization and the creation of a safer society.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping’s meeting with the representatives of units selected for the “Maple Bridge Style Work Method” nationwide demonstrates his acknowledgment of their efforts and his support for the continued development of this work method.

Share this: Facebook

X

