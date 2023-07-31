Xi Jinping Encourages “Model Airborne Company” to Forge the Airborne Blade that Dares to Fight and Wins

Title: Xi Jinping Encourages “Model Airborne Company” to Uphold Glorious Tradition and Strive for Excellence

Beijing, July 31 – In a recent letter addressed to all officers and soldiers of the “Model Airborne Company”, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his cordial encouragement and extended his congratulations on the upcoming August 1st Army Day.

In his letter, Xi Jinping praised the company’s dedication to upholding the spirit of heroism, exemplified by their esteemed former squad leader, Huang Jiguang. He urged the officers and soldiers to continue their progress and become true heirs of heroes. Jinping acknowledged the company’s achievements, attributing them to their persistent efforts throughout the year. He implored them to keep their mission in mind, cherish their honor, carry forward their glorious tradition, and cultivate their courage. Jinping also emphasized the importance of honing their skills and striving to become a formidable airborne force that is fearless in battle and emerges victorious. He concluded by encouraging them to make new contributions to the party and the people.

The “Model Airborne Company” is renowned for its illustrious history and boasts a lineage of heroic individuals, including the highly revered Huang Jiguang. The company has remained steadfast in their commitment to learning, venerating tradition, and maintaining a forward-thinking mindset. Over the years, they have successfully accomplished numerous significant missions, consistently showcasing their advanced capabilities. In 2013, Xi Jinping himself awarded the company the prestigious title of “Model Airborne Troop Company” through an order issued by the Central Military Commission. During the political work conference of the entire army in Gutian in 2014, Jinping met with the company’s instructor, expressing warm greetings to all the officers and soldiers. Recently, the company’s personnel penned a letter to Chairman Xi, detailing their thoughts and work from the past few years. They emphasized their unwavering belief and determination to uphold their entrusted responsibilities, fulfill their mission, and attain new milestones.

The encouragement and recognition from Xi Jinping serve as an inspiration for the “Model Airborne Company” to continue their dedication to excellence and to further strengthen themselves as an elite force within the Chinese army.

