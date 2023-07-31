Xi Jinping Extends Congratulations on the 10th Anniversary of CPEC’s Launch

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to CPEC’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

In a letter of congratulations sent on July 31, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his warm regards to the 10th anniversary celebration of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held in Islamabad, Pakistan. President Xi emphasized the significance of the CPEC as an important pilot project of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Since its inception in 2013, the CPEC has been driven by the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits between China and Pakistan. This approach has resulted in numerous early harvests, contributing to Pakistan’s economic and social development, and paving the way for increased regional connectivity and integration. President Xi highlighted that the CPEC has become a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, supporting the countries’ efforts to build a closer community of shared future in the new era.

Looking towards the future, President Xi expressed China‘s willingness to work closely with Pakistan in accordance with goals of high standards, sustainability, and improving people’s livelihood. The aim is to continuously enhance the layout of the CPEC, expand and deepen cooperation, and transform it into a demonstration project of high-quality joint construction under the “Belt and Road” initiative. President Xi stressed that China will stand firmly with Pakistan irrespective of changes in the international situation. The two countries will work together to strengthen their friendship, coordinate development and security, and advance higher-level, wider-ranging, and deeper-level cooperation. This will elevate the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, making significant contributions to the peace and prosperity of both nations and the region.

The congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping reaffirms China‘s commitment to further strengthening the China-Pakistan relationship and deepening cooperation under the framework of the CPEC. It highlights the shared vision for a mutually beneficial partnership and emphasizes the importance of the CPEC in advancing regional connectivity and integration. The anniversary celebrations not only mark a significant milestone for the initiative but also serve as a reminder of the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan.