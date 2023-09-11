Xi Jinping Extends Holiday Greetings to Teachers on 39th Teachers’ Day

On the occasion of the 39th Teachers’ Day, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his holiday greetings and sincere blessings to teachers and education workers across the country in a letter to all teachers attending the National Symposium of Outstanding Teacher Representatives. The letter, which was written on behalf of the Party Central Committee, praised educators for their contribution to the great cause of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

In the letter, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of educators and urged everyone to keep in mind his instructions, follow the example of educators, and vigorously promote the spirit of educators. He encouraged teachers to continue cultivating more talents with both ability and political integrity. This call for excellence in education aligns with the Party’s commitment to building a strong nation.

In line with the spirit of the letter, the 2023 undergraduate freshmen of Beijing Normal University took their first general education class on teacher literacy. Led by Gu Mingyuan, who had just participated in the National Symposium of Outstanding Teacher Representatives, the class reviewed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s letter and discussed the mission of educating people for the Party and the country. This event symbolized the dedication of educators and the importance of their role in shaping future generations.

To strengthen education, General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen teachers. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee, with Xi Jinping as the core, has prioritized the construction of the teacher team. China‘s teacher education system with Chinese characteristics has led to continuous improvements in the quality and structure of the teacher team. As of the end of 2022, there were 18.8036 million full-time teachers at all levels and types in the country, with 81.02% of full-time teachers in compulsory education holding a bachelor’s degree or above.

The dedication and hard work of teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation. The letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping serves as a reminder of the importance of education and the need to continue strengthening the country’s education system. Teachers have a profound impact on society, and their efforts are essential for the realization of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation.

