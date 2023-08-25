Xi Jinping Highlights Importance of BRICS Cooperation and Responsibilities in Key Speech at 15th BRICS Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather at 15th Summit to Discuss Cooperation and Major International Issues

Johannesburg, August 23 – The 15th BRICS Summit was held at the Sudeng Conference Center in Johannesburg on August 23. The meeting saw the participation of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, who engaged in discussions on cooperation between the BRICS countries and major international issues of common concern.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his important speech titled “Unity and Cooperation for Development, Courage to Responsibility and Promotion of Peace,” emphasized the need to uphold the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation. President Xi stressed the importance of responding to common challenges with BRICS responsibilities and creating a better future through collaboration.

President Xi highlighted the current turmoil and changes in the world, emphasizing the BRICS countries’ role in shaping the international landscape. He stated that BRICS represents the direction of human society and will profoundly impact global development. President Xi commended the BRICS countries for their commitment to openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation.

The President emphasized that BRICS cooperation is crucial at this stage to inherit the past and usher in the future. He called for grasping the general trend, leading the direction, and strengthening cooperation in various fields. President Xi also emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality partnerships, global governance reforms, and injecting certainty, stability, and justice into the world.

President Xi stated the need to deepen economic, trade, and financial cooperation to boost economic development. He emphasized that development is the right of all countries, and the BRICS countries should be companions on the road to development, opposing economic coercion and “decoupling and broken chains.”

The Chinese President proposed focusing on practical cooperation, especially in the digital economy, green development, and supply chain fields. He announced China‘s intention to establish a “China-BRICS New Era Science and Technology Incubation Park” and explore the establishment of a “BRICS Global Remote Sensing Satellite Data and Application Cooperation Platform” to provide data support for various countries’ agriculture, ecology, and disaster reduction efforts.

President Xi also highlighted the importance of political and security cooperation to maintain peace and tranquility. He emphasized the necessity of supporting each other on core interest issues, strengthening coordination on major international and regional issues, and actively mediating hot-spot issues for political settlements.

President Xi called for expanding artificial intelligence cooperation, strengthening information exchange and technical cooperation, and improving the security and reliability of artificial intelligence technology. He also stressed the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and respecting the peaceful coexistence of different civilizations.

President Xi emphasized the need to uphold fairness and justice and improve global governance. He endorsed genuine multilateralism and support for the international system with the United Nations at its core. President Xi also advocated for leveraging the role of the New Development Bank, promoting international financial and monetary system reforms, and enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries.

President Xi concluded by affirming the BRICS cause’s commitment to international morality and benefits for the people of the five countries. He expressed China‘s willingness to work with BRICS partners to strengthen strategic partnerships, deepen cooperation in various fields, and create a better future by responding to common challenges with BRICS responsibilities.

During the meeting, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Lula, Russian President Vladimir Putin (online), and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the positive progress made by the BRICS cooperation mechanism. They acknowledged the challenges faced by emerging market countries and developing countries and reiterated their commitment to deepening strategic partnerships for global peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The 15th BRICS Summit provided a platform for leaders to exchange in-depth views and reach broad consensus on various important issues. It is expected that the summit’s outcomes will contribute to strengthening cooperation among the BRICS countries and promoting global governance reform in a more just and reasonable direction.

