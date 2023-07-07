Xi Jinping Highlights Jiangsu’s Role in Chinese-Style Modernization and Calls for Innovation and High-Quality Development

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently conducted an inspection in Jiangsu. He emphasized the advantages of Jiangsu, such as its solid industrial foundation, rich scientific and educational resources, good business environment, and huge market. He stated that Jiangsu has the ability and responsibility to promote Chinese-style modernization and set an example for other regions.

During his inspection, Xi Jinping visited various places in Jiangsu, including Suzhou and Nanjing. In Suzhou, he visited the Suzhou Industrial Park and emphasized the importance of technological innovation and industrial development. He encouraged the deep integration of production, education, and research, as well as the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. He also urged Suzhou to continue expanding international cooperation and strive to become a world-class high-tech park.

Xi Jinping also visited Suzhou Huaxing Yuanchuang Technology Co., Ltd. and praised the company’s young R&D personnel. He stated that the country’s modernization drive provides a platform for young people to showcase their talents and contribute to national rejuvenation.

In the Pingjiang historical and cultural district, Xi Jinping learned about the protection and utilization of the ancient city of Suzhou and the cultural block. He emphasized the importance of inheriting and carrying forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, stating that it is part of the spirit of the Chinese nation.

In Nanjing, Xi Jinping visited the Purple Mountain Laboratory and encouraged the promotion of major scientific and technological tasks. He also visited NARI Group Co., Ltd. and highlighted the importance of energy security and the intelligent empowerment of new technologies to improve national energy security and guarantee capabilities.

In his meeting with the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Xi Jinping affirmed Jiangsu’s achievements and emphasized the importance of technological modernization in Chinese-style modernization. He called on Jiangsu to take the lead in technological innovation and strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the importance of the real economy and building a modern industrial system in Jiangsu. He urged the consolidation of traditional industries and the acceleration of the development of strategic emerging industries with international competitiveness. He also emphasized the need to unblock the domestic and international double cycle and attract foreign investment.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and strengthening the protection, inheritance, and innovative development of excellent traditional culture. He encouraged Jiangsu to actively participate in the construction of national cultural parks.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s inspection in Jiangsu highlighted the region’s strengths and emphasized the need for Jiangsu to set an example in Chinese-style modernization. His visit aimed to promote high-quality development, reform and innovation, and the modernization of Jiangsu.

