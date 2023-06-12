Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Honduran President Fidel Castro – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 12 (Reporter Zheng Mingda) On the afternoon of June 12, President Xi Jinping held talks with Honduran President Fidel Castro, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in March this year, China established diplomatic relations with Honduras, and you are the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China. Your arrival has opened a new chapter in the history of China-Hong Kong relations, which is of special and important significance. I extend a warm welcome to you. You are the first female president in the history of Honduras. Since you took office, you have united and led the people of Honduras to become self-reliant and self-reliant, and you are committed to promoting the cause of national development to achieve new achievements. I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations. You resolutely fulfilled your election promise of establishing diplomatic relations with China, made a historic decision, and demonstrated your firm political will. Your husband, Mr. Zelaya, the former President of Honduras, also played an active role in this, which I highly appreciate. History will remember your contributions to China-Hong Kong relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hong Kong is not only for the present, but also for the long-term. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relations between the two countries have started rapidly and started well, showing vigor and broad prospects. Last week, the Chinese embassy in Honduras was officially opened. Madam President appointed key members of the cabinet to attend the opening ceremony, which fully demonstrates the great importance you attach to China-Honduras relations. Not long ago, a delegation of journalists and entrepreneurs from Honduras successfully visited China. Many representatives said that this visit to China has completely changed their perception of China, and they wish to be good friends of the Chinese people forever. The Chinese side was deeply moved.

China will unswervingly develop China-Honduras friendly relations, firmly support the economic and social development of Honduras, and is willing to be a good friend and good partner with Honduras with mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. I am willing to work with you to lead and promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, turn the beautiful vision of cooperation between the two countries into tangible results, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.