Xi Jinping inspected Hebei and presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei_Guangming.com

When Xi Jinping visited Hebei and presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, he emphasized that

Promote various tasks with a more vigorous and promising mental state

Promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to a new level

Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang attended the symposium Cai Qi accompanied the investigation and attended the symposium

Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, May 12th Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently inspected Hebei, presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and delivered an important speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen confidence, maintain determination, enhance the ability to seize opportunities, respond to challenges, resolve crises, and foster opportunities, coordinate development and security, advance various tasks with a more energetic and promising spirit, and promote Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordination The development continues to step up to a new level, and strive to make Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei a pioneer area and demonstration area of ​​Chinese-style modernization.

Li Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, and Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the symposium. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the investigation and attended the symposium.

From May 11th to 12th, Xi Jinping, accompanied by Ni Yuefeng, Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Zhengpu, Governor of Hebei Province, visited Cangzhou, Shijiazhuang and other places successively, went deep into rural areas, ports, scientific research units, etc., and learned about the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Condition.

On the morning of the 11th, Xi Jinping came to Cangzhou City and inspected the dry-alkali wheat fields in the Xianzhuang area of ​​the old town of Huanghua City to learn about the improvement of saline-alkali land, the promotion of dry-alkali wheat planting and its industrialization. Xi Jinping walked into the wheat field, carefully inspected the growth of the wheat, and asked the growers and agricultural technology experts who were working in the field about the output, price, quality, and income of the dry-alkali wheat. Xi Jinping pointed out that the comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land is a strategic issue and must be placed in an important position. Based on the fact that there are many saline-alkali lands and great development potential in our country, we should give full play to the key role of scientific and technological innovation, intensify the transformation and upgrading of saline-alkali land, strengthen the development and promotion of crop varieties suitable for saline-alkali land, effectively expand the sowing area of ​​suitable crops, actively develop deep processing, and do a good job in characteristic agriculture in saline-alkali land Great article.

On the afternoon of the 11th, Xi Jinping came to the wharf of the coal port area of ​​Huanghua Port to learn about the integrated development of ports in Hebei Province and the production, operation and development planning of Huanghua Port. Xi Jinping emphasized that Hebei has unique geographical advantages and convenient shipping conditions. It is necessary to continue to promote port transformation and upgrading and resource integration, optimize the layout of port functions, actively connect with the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, build Xiongan New Area with high standards and high quality, and jointly build the “Belt and Road” and other major national strategic needs, and play a greater role in promoting the coordinated development of regional economies and building a modern industrial system. Huanghua Port, as an important hub port for coal transportation from west to east and from north to south in my country, needs to strengthen port capacity building, innovate management systems and mechanisms, and build a multi-functional, comprehensive and modern port.

On the morning of the 12th, Xi Jinping came to the China Electronics Technology Industrial Basic Research Institute in Shijiazhuang City for investigation and investigation. He learned about the company’s development history and product research and development, strengthened military-civilian integration development, and improved independent support capabilities. He walked into the production workshop to inspect the chip production process. . Xi Jinping pointed out that accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological power is the strategic support for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Make new breakthroughs. He encouraged scientific and technological workers to make persistent efforts, bravely climb the peak of science and technology, constantly conquer cutting-edge technologies, and create more technologically self-reliant and self-reliant major powers.

Xi Jinping then inspected the planning exhibition hall of Shijiazhuang International Biomedical Park, listened to the report on the development of Shijiazhuang’s biomedical industry, inspected the display of pharmaceutical products, and learned about the development and production of pharmaceuticals. Xi Jinping emphasized that the biomedical industry is a strategic emerging industry that is related to the national economy, the people’s livelihood and national security. We must strengthen capacity building in basic research and scientific and technological innovation, and firmly hold the lifeblood of the development of the biomedical industry in our own hands. We must adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, develop and produce more “Chinese medicines” that are suitable for the inheritance of Chinese people’s life genes and physical fitness characteristics, and especially strengthen the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine.

On the afternoon of the 12th, Xi Jinping hosted a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in Shijiazhuang. Ni Yuefeng, secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee, and Chen Miner, secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, made speeches successively. Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, submitted a written speech, reporting on the work situation and putting forward opinions and suggestions on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

After listening to everyone’s speeches, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. He affirmed the achievements of Hebei’s economic and social development since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and hoped that Hebei would comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development and The strategic task of building a new development pattern will break new ground in promoting innovation-driven development, demonstrate new responsibilities in promoting the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the high-standard and high-quality construction of Xiongan New Area, and achieve new breakthroughs in promoting comprehensive green transformation. Cultivate new advantages in promoting the deepening of reform and opening up, show new achievements in promoting common prosperity, accelerate the construction of a strong economic province and beautiful Hebei, and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Hebei.

Xi Jinping emphasized that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in accordance with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, the three provinces and cities of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have earnestly fulfilled their main responsibilities. Remarkable results have been achieved, Beijing’s non-capital functions have achieved initial results, the construction of Xiong’an New District has achieved major phased results, the pace of high-quality development of Beijing’s urban sub-centers has accelerated, and the formation of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on the track” has accelerated, and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei is beautiful and livable. Fruitful results have been achieved, and the level of technological innovation and industrial integration has continued to improve. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s development strategy for major regions such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei is in line with the needs of high-quality development in the new era of our country, and it is an effective way to promote Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to firmly grasp the “nibble nose” of relieving Beijing’s non-capital functions, insist on being active and prudent, making progress while maintaining stability, combining control of incremental growth and reduction of stock, and focusing on both internal function reorganization and outward dispersal and transfer, in a powerful and orderly manner Effectively promote the relief work. It is necessary to focus on the external release of iconic projects, and continue to plan the second batch of central enterprise headquarters and second- and third-tier subsidiaries or innovative business sectors in Beijing that have started the release. It is necessary to continue to improve the incentive and restraint policy system for easing, give full play to the role of the market mechanism, and enhance the endogenous motivation for easing out through market-oriented and legal means. It is necessary to further strictly control the increase of Beijing’s non-capital functions from the source.

Xi Jinping emphasized that greater breakthroughs should be made in the construction of Beijing’s “new two wings”. The construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center must properly handle the relationship with Xiong’an New District, and the “two wings” must work together to effectively solve the problem of Beijing’s “big city disease”. It is necessary to properly handle the relationship with the central urban area, so as to realize the prosperity of the master and the deputy. It is necessary to accelerate the relocation of the second batch of Beijing-owned administrative enterprises and institutions into the sub-center, and the space vacated is mainly used to strengthen the service guarantee for the core functions of the capital. It is necessary to properly handle the relationship with the surrounding areas and drive the high-quality development of the surrounding border areas.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as one of the three important sources of power leading the country’s high-quality development, has a large number of first-class institutions and high-end research talents, with a solid foundation for innovation and strong strength. It is necessary to strengthen collaborative innovation and industrial cooperation to achieve High-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement play a leading role in demonstration. It is necessary to speed up the construction of Beijing as an international science and technology innovation center and a high-level talent highland, and strive to build an important source of my country’s independent innovation and a main source of original innovation. It is necessary to build a new model of industry-university-research cooperation, and improve the transformation efficiency and proportion of scientific and technological achievements in the region. It is necessary to strengthen the innovation subject position of enterprises and form a group of innovative leading enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and international competitiveness. To consolidate and strengthen the foundation of the real economy, the development of strategic emerging industries such as integrated circuits, network security, biomedicine, electric power equipment, and safety emergency equipment shall be the top priority, and efforts shall be made to build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.

Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei should ultimately be reflected in improving the well-being of the people and promoting common prosperity. It is necessary to promote the style of investigation and research, deeply understand the needs of the masses, effectively solve the interests and concerns of the general public, and continuously improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. It is necessary to accelerate the joint construction and sharing of public services, strengthen the employment priority policy, and promote fuller and higher-quality employment in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It is necessary to promote the sharing of high-quality elementary and middle school basic education resources in Beijing and Tianjin with Hebei, and deepen cooperation in the teaching staff, discipline construction, and achievement transformation of colleges and universities in the region. It is necessary to promote the construction of medical alliances and promote the extension of Beijing-Tianjin pension projects to areas with conditions in Hebei. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in the construction of key ecological protection and restoration projects such as the northern sand control belt, and continue to promote major ecological projects such as the construction of green ecological barriers.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to continue to accelerate the construction of infrastructure such as transportation, and further promote internal coordination within the region. It is necessary to sing the “Tale of Two Cities” of Beijing and Tianjin well, expand the breadth and depth of cooperation, jointly build regional development highlands, and play a radiant and high-end leading role in the construction of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei world-class urban agglomeration. It is necessary to combine Beijing’s technological innovation advantages with Tianjin’s advanced manufacturing R&D advantages, strengthen joint research on key core technologies, jointly build the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei National Technology Innovation Center, and enhance the engine capacity of technological innovation and growth. Hebei should give full play to the geographical advantages around Beijing and Tianjin, and build an economic corridor connecting Beijing and Tianjin from different directions. Beijing and Tianjin should continue to deepen their assistance to Hebei, and drive Hebei’s qualified regions to better undertake Beijing-Tianjin technology spillover effects and industrial development. transfer. It is necessary to further promote the reform of the system and mechanism and expand opening up to the outside world, make great efforts to optimize the business environment, actively communicate with other regions at home and abroad, and create a national highland for opening up to the outside world.

Xi Jinping emphasized that in-depth thematic education is the top priority of this year’s party building work. The party committees of the three provinces and cities in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei must conscientiously implement the deployment and requirements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly focus on thematic education, further enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

In his speech, Li Qiang said that it is necessary to earnestly study and understand, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, insist on thinking and acting in the overall situation, and more effectively promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. It is necessary to highlight the primary task, focus on the release of Beijing’s non-capital functions, promote the focus of resources, policies, and forces, and ensure that the landmark release projects achieve significant results. We must grasp regional differences, focus on promoting complementary advantages, not only make up for their respective shortcomings, but also forge common strengths, and turn the potential energy of development gaps into kinetic energy for coordinated development, so that the masses have a stronger sense of gain. It is necessary to further improve the working mechanism and form a closer coordinated promotion pattern.

Ding Xuexiang said that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, adhere to the rigid requirement of obvious improvement in air quality, persevere in the prevention and control of air pollution, and promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to a new level. Accelerate the optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure, resolutely curb the blind development of high energy consumption, high emission, and low-level projects; promote the low-carbon transformation of the energy structure, strengthen the clean and efficient use of coal, and vigorously develop new and clean energy; adjust and optimize the transportation structure, from the source Reduce fuel pollution emissions; continue to deepen the joint prevention and control of air pollution, consolidate the responsibilities of local governments, and form a joint force for joint management.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng and others accompanied the investigation and attended the symposium. Wu Zhenglong, Mu Hong and the Second Steering Group of the Theme Education Central Committee, relevant departments of the central and state agencies, relevant places, and responsible comrades of relevant enterprises attended the symposium.

