Xi Jinping recently made a special trip south to Guangzhou to hold an informal meeting with Macron. He also went to Zhanjiang for inspection, and probably inspected the CCP’s South China Sea Fleet. Two days later, the CCP began its military exercise around Taiwan, which was considered by the outside world as “a lot of thunder and little rain.” In this regard, former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo pointed out the CCP’s Achilles’ heel.

Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” reported on the 11th that Xi Jinping went south to Guangzhou on the 7th to meet with Macron, and then went to Zhanjiang for inspection. Accompanying him were Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the Central Committee, and Jiang Jinquan, Director of the Central Policy Research Office.

Zhanjiang is located on the Leizhou Peninsula at the southern tip of mainland China, across the sea from Hainan Island. According to reports, the headquarters of the South China Sea Fleet is in Zhanjiang. It is estimated that Xi Jinping will also inspect the South China Sea Fleet when he goes to Zhanjiang this time. The South China Sea Fleet has always been described by the CCP as “the number one force protecting the CCP’s southern gate and maintaining the South China Sea.”

After Tsai Ing-wen met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy in California, the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee McCaul led a delegation to Taiwan for a three-day visit. The United States “attacked on both sides” and established a new model of US-Taiwan exchanges, which embarrasses Beijing. Beijing began its military exercise around Taiwan on the 9th, so Xi Jinping’s appearance in Zhanjiang on the 7th has also aroused the attention of the outside world. Could it be that Xi Jinping personally supervised the war before the military exercise?

On April 10, China ended three days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. On the second day of the exercise (9th), CCTV showed an animation on the news program of “precisely striking” Taiwan with dozens of missiles. But what is ridiculous is that in addition to the threatening signal sent by this animation, many people also found that most of the missiles in the animation did not hit the mainland of Taiwan, but landed in the sea.

Collin Koh, a marine security researcher at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said sarcastically: “Although the Chinese military has made progress in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting capabilities, only two of the missiles in this bunch hit the island of Taiwan. Most of them are probably used for frying fish?”

Regardless of whether Xi Jinping personally supervises the war, or CCTV encourages it, is the CCP really going to fight, or is it performing a military exercise? According to external analysis, the CCP’s military exercise around Taiwan is “a lot of thunder, but little rain.” This exercise lasted only three days, unlike the nine-day exercise after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August last year, where missiles were fired over Taiwan and landed in the Western Pacific Ocean.

After the CCP’s circum-Taiwan military exercise was announced to end on the evening of the 10th, former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo hit the CCP’s Achilles’ heel in a tweet. He said that the best way to face the CCP’s provocation is to “recognize Taiwan as a free and sovereign country and not give up an inch of territory.”

As of the morning of the 11th, Pompeo’s tweets had more than 220,000 followers. He cleverly used the phrase “not giving up an inch” in his new book, which aroused widespread repercussions. Many Taiwanese netizens thanked Pompeo for his support, shouting “Taiwan is a 100% sovereign country” and “It’s time to let the CCP know that bullying Taiwan, a free land, will not work.”

Matthew Kroenig, deputy director of the Atlantic Council Security Strategy Center, a think tank in Washington, said: “In fact, the CCP’s military exercises simulated a blockade, not an invasion. This also shows that the CCP has not yet taken military action against Taiwan. do it.”

Taiwan Legislator Wang Dingyu broke the news on Facebook on the 10th that the Chinese Communist Party’s Type 054A “Zhoushan Ship” actually used radio due to poor walruses during the two days of the CCP’s circumnavigation of Taiwan military exercise, and the US-Philippines “Shoulder to Shoulder” joint military exercise will start the next day. Call the Taiwan Sea Cruiser, please come closer to the Taiwan ship, so that they can take some pictures for business.

Wang Dingyu said that after hearing the news, everyone couldn’t help laughing, saying, “Maybe the CCP’s warships are newer and bigger, but the training and quality of Taiwan’s soldiers are much better than those of the CCP.”

