Xi Jinping Inspects Air Force on August 1st Army Day, Emphasizes Strengthening Military Preparedness

Xi Jinping Inspects Air Force on Army Day

On August 1st, in celebration of Army Day, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the Air Force of the Western Theater Command. The occasion was marked by festival congratulations extended by commanders and fighters of the People’s Liberation Army, officers and soldiers of the Armed Police Force, military civilian personnel, and militia reservists. During his visit, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen the military in the new era, and accelerate the modernization of the army.

The visit took place on July 26th, with Xi Jinping arriving at the Air Force Office of the Western Theater Command in Chengdu. He learned about the army’s building and preparations for war and commended the Western Theater Air Force for its work and task completion since its establishment.

Xi Jinping stressed the importance of closely following task requirements and adapting to the unique environment in advancing military preparations. He highlighted the need for careful organization of daily air defense to ensure safety, the promotion of new equipment and forces to improve combat effectiveness, and the coordination of aviation units with ground guidance, radar, and electronic countermeasures units to enhance overall combat capabilities. Xi Jinping also emphasized the importance of actual combat-oriented military training, particularly through adversarial training, and the improvement of training quality.

In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized the implementation of the party building conference’s spirit throughout the entire army to ensure strong ideological, political, and organizational cohesion. He called for a focus on strengthening grassroots party organizations and their role as strong battle fortresses, as well as the continued advancement of discipline and anti-corruption efforts. Xi Jinping also called for the implementation of the Party Central Committee and Central Military Commission’s deployment requirements and the promotion of thematic education within the troops.

He Weidong and other officials participated in the event alongside Xi Jinping. The visit and speech by Xi Jinping highlight the commitment of China to the modernization and strengthening of its military forces in line with the vision set forth at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

