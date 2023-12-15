Home » Xi Jinping inspects and investigates in Laibin City, Guangxi – Xinhuanet
News

Xi Jinping inspects and investigates in Laibin City, Guangxi – Xinhuanet

by admin

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, recently visited Laibin City in Guangxi province to inspect and investigate various agricultural initiatives. This visit included a trip to the Bin City National Modern Agricultural Industrial Park Huang’an high-quality “double high” sugar cane base and Dongsuang Phoenix Co., Ltd. During his visit, Xi Jinping learned about the breeding of improved sugar cane varieties, planting harvests, and the development of the sugar industry. The visit was an opportunity for the General Secretary to gain a deeper understanding of the agricultural sector in the region and to provide guidance on its development.

The inspection and investigation in Laibin City is in line with China’s ongoing efforts to modernize its agriculture and increase food security. This is an important part of the country’s development strategy, and the visit by Xi Jinping highlights the significance of this sector to the overall economy.

The visit was well-documented, with reporters and photographers in attendance to capture the important moments and document the discussions that took place. This demonstrates the transparency and accountability of China’s leadership, as well as their commitment to understanding the needs and challenges faced by different regions and industries.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s visit to Laibin City, Guangxi serves as a reminder of the Chinese government’s commitment to developing and supporting the country’s agricultural sector. It also underscores the importance of continuous innovation and improvement in this critical industry.

See also  Intermunicipal tournament: the Gulf 2 winner of the 2nd edition

You may also like

Presentation-show of the book “Nursery rhymes from the...

Why did the luster of unions go out?...

Cuban migrant tells how he obtained his Green...

Chocó: protocol for the use of naidí (milpesos)

Inner Mongolia’s transportation department went all out to...

Hydrogen valley, Modena one of the capitals of...

Tremor in the USA today, December 14 –...

Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won “Fubao will be returned to...

Accident and a hole in the road: heavy...

Petro officially asked to elect another progressive government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy