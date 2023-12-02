Xi Jinping inspects Shanghai and official media reiterates analysis of reform and opening up: a stopgap measure for severe economic problems

economy to truly rejuvenate and achieve sustainable development. If the effect is not obvious, China’s reform and opening up may retreat after five or six years. No one can say for sure whether the current commitment to reform and opening up is sincere, and whether it is just a stop-gap measure to gain some time and space.”

Xi Jinping’s visit to Shanghai has attracted a lot of attention, with many speculating on the true intentions behind the renewed emphasis on reform and opening up. As China faces economic challenges and internal pressures, the world will be watching closely to see if Xi Jinping’s words translate into meaningful action and long-term change.

