[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Yiyang and Wang Jiayi interviewed and reported) Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission on November 8 in the capacity of “the Joint Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission”. Some Taiwanese scholars believe that the CCP is eager to attack Taiwan.

According to the official statement of the Chinese Communist Party, the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China (referred to as the “Joint Command Center of the Central Military Commission”) is the strategic command center of the Central Military Commission, from which a large number of military action orders are issued every day. As the highest combat command organization of the Chinese military, the center is a permanent organization responsible for commanding the joint operations of the three armed forces.

Regarding Xi Jinping’s move, Zhou Zonghan, a doctor at the Institute of International Politics at Taiwan’s National Chung Hsing University, said in an interview with The Epoch Times on November 11, “Now Xi Jinping is in power, and at the peak of his power, he hopes that he can leave his name in history. , or a chance for him to make a name for himself.”

Zhou Zonghan believes that Xi Jinping has carried out comprehensive military reforms since he assumed the chairmanship of the CCP Military Commission.

It is widely believed that Xi Jinping’s move is sending a signal to attack Taiwan by force. Zhou Zonghan also believes that the so-called reunification war of the CCP against Taiwan has its urgency, and it can justify its three armies in terms of sea crossing, air superiority, and fleet interception by attacking Taiwan.

“Now the CCP needs to verify the results of the military reform. After all, the CCP’s military exercises, large and small, are exercises, which are different from real military operations. So I always believe that this war is difficult to avoid, but what will happen? The extent to which the United States will intervene is unclear. In the CCP’s thinking, it is already its core interest to seize Taiwan by force.” Zhou Zonghan said.

In fact, Xi Jinping already had this title as early as 2016. On April 20 of that year, CCTV said in a report that Xi Jinping visited the Joint Operations Command Center of the Military Commission for the first time as the “Joint Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission”, and this organization was also made public for the first time.

