Xi Jinping's confidant, Zhao Yide, is the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee.

[Look at China News, November 28, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) The Communist Party of ChinatwentyAfter the closing ceremony, there were adjustments again at the local high-level.Member of the 20th Central Committee, Governor of ShaanxiZhao YiDe took over as secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, and Zhao Yide was Xi Jinping’s old department.its predecessorLiu GuozhongHe has been promoted to a member of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee, and Hong Kong media revealed that he will serve as the vice premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

The CCP’s official media reported on November 27 that Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, no longer concurrently served as the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, and Shaanxi Governor Zhao Yide was appointed as the Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee.

According to a report by “Sing Tao Daily” on November 28, Liu Guozhong will be transferred to the Central Committee and will be appointed Vice Premier of the State Council. Zhao Gang, a member of the 20th Central Committee and secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, is expected to be promoted to governor of Shaanxi.

According to public information, the 57-year-old Zhao Yide is an official born and bred in Zhejiang. Zhao Yide joined the work directly after graduating from high school at the age of 18, working as an officer in the Wenxi District Office in his hometown of Wenling County. In February 1994, there was a turning point in his official career. He successively served as the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, as the deputy minister, head of the organization department, and deputy secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Agriculture. Deputy Secretary, Mayor, Secretary of the Quzhou Municipal Party Committee, Secretary-General of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, etc. He served as the Deputy Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee in 2018 and the Governor of Shaanxi in 2020.

The rise of Zhao Yide in the political arena of the CCP has exceeded the expectations of the outside world. RFA once reported that Zhao Yide had worked under Xi Jinping for many years. When Xi Jinping took charge of Zhejiang in 2002, he served as deputy secretary and secretary of the Communist Youth League Zhejiang Provincial Committee. In addition, Zhao Yide was once Xia Baolong’s senior secretary. When Xia Baolong, the current director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, was in charge of Zhejiang, Zhao Yide was the secretary general of the provincial party committee and Xia Baolong’s chief steward. And Xia Baolong was once Xi Jinping’s right-hand man.

Liu Guozhong, 60 years old, served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Governor, Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, Secretary of the Secretariat, and Deputy Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee. He served as Governor of Jilin at the end of 2016. In 2018 As the governor of Shaanxi, he was appointed secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee in July 2020, and was promoted to a member of the Political Bureau at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zhao Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Yan’an, who is expected to be promoted to governor of Shaanxi Province, is 54 years old.

In addition to Shaanxi Province, the Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee also changed.

The CCP’s official media reported on November 28 that Zhang Guoqing no longer concurrently served as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, and Hao Peng served as a member, standing committee member, and secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee.

The 62-year-old Hao Peng is a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He was previously the secretary and director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. In the early years, he worked in the aviation system for a long time, and served as the deputy mayor of Lanzhou City, the vice chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region Government, and the governor of Qinghai Province. Since 2016, he has worked in the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Zhang Guoqing, who retired as secretary of Liaoning, was born in the military industry. Since April 2013, Zhang Guoqing has successively served as deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and secretary of the Party Leadership Group; deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and secretary of the Party Leadership Group;

Most of the new power core members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are Xi Jinping’s cronies and have worked with Xi Jinping at the local level. As of now, the “top leaders” in Shanghai, Guangdong, Beijing, Fujian, Shaanxi, and Liaoning have assumed new positions.

