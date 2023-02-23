Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities, emphasizing

Deeply Grasping the Connotation of Lei Feng’s Spirit

Let the spirit of Lei Feng shine brighter in the new era

Cai Qi attended the symposium and delivered a speech

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 23. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently made important instructions that this year marks the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation writing inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng. Over the past 60 years, the activities of learning from Lei Feng have been carried out continuously and in-depth across the country. Lei Feng’s name is widely known, Lei Feng’s deeds are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and Lei Feng’s spirit has nourished the hearts of generations of Chinese people. Practice has proved that no matter how the times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will never go out of date.

Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey, it is necessary to deeply grasp the era connotation of Lei Feng’s spirit, better play the leading role of party members and cadres, strengthen the guarantee and support of volunteer services, continuously develop and strengthen the volunteer service team of Lei Feng, and let Lei Feng learn from the people, especially It has become a common practice among young people. Let the activities of learning from Lei Feng be integrated into daily life and become regular, so that the spirit of Lei Feng can shine brighter in the new era, and gather powerful forces for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

A symposium on “Inheriting Lei Feng’s Spirit from Generation to Generation—Commemorating the 60th Anniversary of Comrade Lei Feng’s Inscription by Mao Zedong and Other Revolutionaries of the Older Generation” was held in Beijing on February 23. Important instructions from Xi Jinping were conveyed at the meeting.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions fully affirmed the remarkable results of the Lei Feng learning activities over the past 60 years, profoundly clarified the eternal value of Lei Feng’s spirit, and put forward clear requirements for better carrying forward Lei Feng’s spirit in the new journey. We must in-depth study and understanding, do a good job in implementing it, further carry out activities to learn from Lei Feng, pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation, guide and motivate party members, cadres, and the masses to contribute more wisdom to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and strength.

Cai Qi said that since Comrade Mao Zedong issued the call to “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” 60 years ago, the activities of learning from Lei Feng have been vigorously carried out and continued to deepen. . Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important expositions on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, guiding and promoting the activities of learning from Lei Feng in the new era to continuously expand content, innovate forms, and enrich carriers, and batches of Lei Feng-style advanced collectives have emerged and role models, injecting inexhaustible spiritual power into the great changes in the new era. On the new journey, to deepen and expand the activities of learning from Lei Feng, it is necessary to deeply study the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, deeply grasp the connotation and practical requirements of the spirit of Lei Feng, guide party members, cadres, and the masses to pursue lofty ideals, and practice the core of socialism Values, inspire great enthusiasm for loving the party, the country and socialism, more firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, consciously integrate personal pursuits into the struggle for the cause of the party and the people, and contribute to Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to work hard to deepen the research and interpretation of Lei Feng’s spirit, strengthen ideological and political guidance, give full play to the leading role of party members, cadres and advanced models, enrich and expand the platform carrier of Lei Feng activities, promote the formation of a long-term mechanism of joint management, and make the activities of learning from Lei Feng more effective. It has the appeal of the times, and achieves normalization and long-term effect.

Li Shulei presided over the symposium, and Sun Chunlan and Miao Hua attended.

Central and State Organ Working Committees, Ministry of Education, Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, Changsha City of Hunan Province, Fushun City of Liaoning Province, as well as comrades in charge of the troops where Lei Feng was alive, experts and scholars made speeches at the symposium. The symposium was jointly organized by the Central Propaganda Department, the Work Committee of the Central and State Organs, the Central Civilization Office, the Ministry of Education, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.