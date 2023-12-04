Today, December 4th, marks the 10th National Constitution Day in China, and President Xi Jinping has made key instructions emphasizing the importance of the Constitution as a fundamental legal basis for the country’s governance and national security. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the party has intensified its leadership over constitutional work and has achieved historic successes in promoting the construction of the constitutional system.

In his instructions, President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution, promote its improvement and development, and ensure its important role in governing the country. With the upcoming new journey, President Xi Jinping also called for strengthening confidence in the political system and adhering to the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

In light of these instructions, the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, along with the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Justice, convened a symposium in Beijing on “Carrying forward the spirit of the Constitution, strengthening the implementation of the Constitution, and providing constitutional guarantees for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.” The important instructions from President Xi Jinping were conveyed at the meeting, and Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to implement President Xi Jinping’s important instructions and promote the implementation of the Constitution and its publicity.

In addition to Zhao Leji’s speech, the symposium also saw the participation of relevant responsible comrades from various central and state agencies, including representatives of the National People’s Congress and experts and scholars from universities and research institutes in Beijing.

The symposium stressed the importance of adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions in order to comprehensively promote the implementation of the Constitution and strengthen its publicity and education work. The efforts to deepen the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution and improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics were also emphasized, highlighting the need to make all people loyal advocates, conscious adherents, and staunch defenders of the Constitution.

The symposium was seen as a crucial step in advancing the understanding and implementation of the Constitution in China’s governance and legal framework, as well as a strong affirmation of the importance of adhering to the principles outlined by President Xi Jinping.

