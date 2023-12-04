Xi Jinping made important instructions on the occasion of the 10th National Constitution Day, emphasizing that we should firmly safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution, promote the improvement and development of the Constitution, and better play the important role of the Constitution in governing the country – Qiushi.com

Xi Jinping Issues Important Instructions on National Constitution Day

In a speech, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, emphasized the need to firmly safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution and promote its improvement and development. He pointed out that the Constitution plays a crucial role in governing the country and providing a solid foundation for national rejuvenation.

On the 10th National Constitution Day, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of upholding the Constitution as the general charter for governing the country and ensuring national security. He emphasized the fundamental legal basis that the Constitution provides for national politics and social life. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, significant strides have been made in enriching and developing socialist constitutional theory and practice with Chinese characteristics.

The symposium on “Carrying forward the spirit of the Constitution, strengthening the implementation of the Constitution, and providing constitutional guarantees for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation” saw Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, deliver a speech. He stressed the need to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, comprehensively promote the implementation of the Constitution and give full play to the advantages and effectiveness of the country’s fundamental law.

Zhao Leji pointed out that upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most prominent feature and most fundamental requirement of the country’s Constitution. He also emphasized the distinct socialist nature of China’s Constitution and the supreme legal status it holds. He called for efforts to continue deepening the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution and improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.

The symposium gathered relevant responsible comrades from various government departments, as well as experts and scholars from universities and research institutes. The discussions revolved around strengthening the implementation of the Constitution and promoting the spirit of the Constitution throughout society.

The instructions and speeches of both Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji underscore the significant role of the Constitution in governing the country and the need for its continuous improvement and development. It is clear that the Communist Party of China is committed to upholding the principles of the Constitution and promoting the rule of law in the country.

