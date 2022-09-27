On Tuesday (September 27), General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping went to the Beijing Exhibition Center to visit the “Forge ahead in a new era” theme achievement exhibition. Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and other six members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China watched the exhibition together .

This is Xi Jinping’s first public appearance since he visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from September 14 to September 16 and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

According to the CCTV news client report, at 3:45 pm on Tuesday, Xi Jinping and others came to the Beijing Exhibition Center and walked into the exhibition hall to visit the exhibition.

When visiting the exhibition, Xi Jinping emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to overcome many problems that have not been solved for a long time, accomplish many important events that have long-term implications, and have withstood political, Risks and challenges in the economy, ideology, nature, etc., the party and the country have achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes, providing a more complete institutional guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more For active spiritual power.

According to reports, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, state councilor, president of the Supreme People’s Court, chief procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the Central Military Commission visited the exhibition. .