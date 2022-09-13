September 12, 2022

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Central Asia this week and participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is Xi Jinping’s first visit abroad in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020.

Chinese state media CCTV News confirmed on Monday (September 12) that from September 14 to 16, Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev were invited to pay state visits to the two countries.

Chinese officials have not confirmed that Xi will meet with the Russian president. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the Russian ambassador to China told reporters last week that Xi and Putin would meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 16. Later, Putin personally confirmed this, telling Li Zhanshu in Russia, "I hope that we will meet President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan soon."

This could be the first meeting between Xi and Putin since the Ukrainian war broke out. The two last met during the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, less than a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine and the war continues to this day.

Li Zhanshu, the No. 3 figure in the Communist Party and chairman of the Standing Committee of China‘s National People’s Congress, visited Russia’s Far East last week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. When meeting with Putin, Li Zhanshu said, “China is willing to continue to work with Russia to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns.”

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization composed of nine countries including China, Russia and Kazakhstan. The Conference of Heads of State is its highest body. The conference determines the priority areas and basic directions of the organization’s activities, determines its internal structure and operation, principles of cooperation with other countries and international organizations, and studies the most pressing international issues.

Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry said last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Kazakhstan on September 14. Aibek Smadiyarov, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, said Xi will meet with Kazakh President Tokayev and sign a series of bilateral documents.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held on October 16, and it is expected that Xi Jinping will break the routine and continue to be re-elected.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi was considering traveling to Central Asia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Last month, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said both Xi and Putin would attend the Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali in November.

Sino-Russian Relations and Xi Jinping’s Rare Visit

Xi and Putin have grown closer, with Beijing and Moscow announcing an “uncapped” partnership just before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong on June 30 this year, his first departure from mainland China since the epidemic, to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong’s sovereignty.

So far, China has not confirmed whether Xi Jinping will meet Putin. But Li Zhanshu, the party's No. 3 figure and chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, visited Russia's Far East last week for the Eastern Economic Forum, before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Moscow. Li Zhanshu is the first member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China to visit abroad since the outbreak of the new crown in early 2020.

China‘s Xinhua News Agency said that when meeting Putin, Li Zhanshu said, “The Chinese side is willing to continue to work with the Russian side to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns.” The Morning Post analyzed that Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia shows that China attaches great importance to consolidating relations with Russia, but it does not mean that China will increase its support for Russia on the situation in Ukraine.