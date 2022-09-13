Home News Xi Jinping meets Putin?Xi Jinping’s first visit to Central Asia in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic – BBC News
Xi Jinping meets Putin?Xi Jinping's first visit to Central Asia in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic

Xi Jinping meets Putin?Xi Jinping's first visit to Central Asia in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic

image source,Reuters

The meeting place between Xi and Putin may be in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the SCO summit will be held.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Central Asia this week and participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is Xi Jinping’s first visit abroad in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020.

Chinese state media CCTV News confirmed on Monday (September 12) that from September 14 to 16, Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev were invited to pay state visits to the two countries.

Chinese officials have not confirmed that Xi will meet with the Russian president. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the Russian ambassador to China told reporters last week that Xi and Putin would meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 16. Later, Putin personally confirmed this, telling Li Zhanshu in Russia, “I hope that we will meet President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan soon.”

See also  Five years after graduation, the highest salaries for doctors and engineers: an average of € 633 less for women

This could be the first meeting between Xi and Putin since the Ukrainian war broke out. The two last met during the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, less than a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine and the war continues to this day.

