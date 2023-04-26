Xi Jinping Meets with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee Secretariat, and Head of the Organization Department of the Communist Party of Vietnam Zhang Thimei_Huanghe News

Xi Jinping Meets with Zhang Thimei, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, and Director of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam

On April 26, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping met with Zhang Thimei, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, executive secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, and head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping asked Zhang Thi Mai to convey his sincere greetings to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vu Van Trong. Xi Jinping said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Since General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China last year, China and Vietnam have attached great importance to implementing the consensus and the spirit of the joint statement reached with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and taken positive measures to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Vietnam. I am willing to maintain close contacts with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to strengthen political guidance and strategic guidance on China-Vietnam relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that in the face of the turbulent international environment and the respective reform, development and stability tasks of the two countries, China and Vietnam should uphold the “Sixteen Characters” policy and the “Four Good” spirit, consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen unity and cooperation, properly manage and control differences, and work together Respond to risks and challenges, and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future dedicated to the cause of peace and progress of mankind. We must adhere to the arm of the scientific theory of Marxism, firmly grasp this powerful political advantage, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, build a strong ideological defense line, and jointly promote the cause of socialism. We must adhere to the people-centered approach, improve development strategies and project docking, promote facility connectivity and people-to-people bonds, strengthen traditional friendship education, and lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of bilateral relations. We must make every effort to consolidate the party’s ruling security, maintain national stability and development, adhere to the lofty ideal of being committed to the cause of peace and progress of mankind, strengthen unity and cooperation in international affairs, resolutely oppose hegemonism and confrontation between camps, and safeguard regional peace and development dividends and work together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zhang Thimei first conveyed the cordial greetings from General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vu Van Thang to General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, and sincerely thanked General Secretary Xi Jinping for meeting. Zhang Shimei expressed her warm congratulations on the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, and warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping on being unanimously elected President of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Complete the goals proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong made a successful visit to China right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and reached important consensus with General Secretary Xi Jinping on the development of Vietnam-China relations in the new era, injecting strong impetus into the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries. Vietnam always regards the development of friendly cooperation with China as the top priority of its foreign policy, always adheres to the one-China policy, and firmly supports China‘s great cause of reunification. The Vietnamese side is willing to work with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, adhere to the “Sixteen Characters” policy and the “Four Goods” spirit, keep close high-level exchanges between the two parties, and promote the “Two Corridors and One Circle” and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” Docking and cooperation will promote the continuous development of the relationship between the two parties and the two countries and the cause of socialism. The Vietnamese side firmly supports the major global initiatives proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, supports China in holding the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, and hopes to strengthen regional and international cooperation with China to promote regional and world peace and development.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi attended the meeting.