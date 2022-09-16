Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15 (Reporters Liu Hua and Liu Kai)On the morning of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping met with the President of Turkmenistan Shcherdar Berdymukhamedov at the State Guest House in Samarkand.

On the morning of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Shcherdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan at the State Guest House in Samarkand.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkey 30 years ago, the bilateral relations have continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner, and the strategic partnership has reached a high level. China always views China-Turkmenistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, respects Turkmenistan’s independent choice of a development path that suits its own national conditions, and opposes any external interference in Turkmenistan’s internal affairs and stable development process. Move forward to benefit the two peoples.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the two sides should increase the volume and scale of natural gas cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development and revitalization of the two countries. It is necessary to accelerate cooperation in non-resource fields, and promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative with the Turkish side’s “Reviving the Silk Road” strategy. To implement the mutual establishment of cultural centers as soon as possible to build a new platform for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The Chinese side is willing to set up a Luban workshop in Turkmenistan at an early date and continue to strengthen cooperation with the Turkmen side in the fight against the epidemic. The Chinese side is willing to, together with the Turkish side, strengthen cooperation within the “China + Five Central Asian Countries” meeting mechanism, implement the global development initiative and global security initiative, intensify international coordination, safeguard the common interests of the vast number of developing countries, and contribute to the promotion of world peace and development.

Shcherdar Berdymukhamedov said that he wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success and believed that under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will draw up a blueprint for China‘s future development and lead China to achieve greater progress. What a great achievement. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China 30 years ago, bilateral relations have developed very smoothly, and cooperation in various fields has been continuously expanded. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to Turkey-China strategic partnership, and is willing to continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields such as economy, trade, natural gas, cross-border transportation and people-to-people and cultural engagement. Turkmenistan firmly supports the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Turkish side supports a series of major initiatives put forward by the Chinese side, which will help maintain international peace and security and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Turkmenistan side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Turkish side’s strategy of “Reviving the Silk Road”, and to cooperate closely within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the “China + Five Central Asian Countries” meeting mechanism.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.

“Guangming Daily” (September 16, 2022 02 edition)

