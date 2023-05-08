Date: 2023-05-08

Source: China Government Network

Xi Jinping Meets with Representatives of the 10th World Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference

Wang Huning and Cai Qi attended the meeting

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 8th. General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping cordially met with representatives of the 10th World Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 8th. Sincere greetings from overseas Chinese from all over the world.

Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

At 10:30 in the morning, Xi Jinping and others came to the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People, and the audience burst into long and warm applause. Xi Jinping and others waved to the representatives, exchanged cordially with them and took photos with them.

Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference that morning. He pointed out that overseas Chinese have the unique advantage of integrating China and foreign countries, are an important bridge and link connecting China and the world, and are a new force in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. It is hoped that overseas Chinese will join hands and move forward bravely, deeply practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively promote world peace and friendship between China and foreign countries, actively promote global development and win-win cooperation, actively promote exchanges between China and foreign countries and mutual learning between civilizations, and contribute to the greatness of the Chinese nation. Write a new chapter on the new journey of revival and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The World Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference is an important platform for the friendship and exchange of major overseas Chinese associations and leaders around the world. The theme of this year’s conference is “Integrating Chinese and foreign countries to promote a community with a shared future for mankind.” Nearly 500 leaders of overseas Chinese associations from more than 130 countries and regions attended the conference.

Wang Yi and Jiang Zuojun attended the meeting.