On the afternoon of March 20 local time, President Xi Jinping, who had just arrived in Moscow, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin at request.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, March 20 (Reporter Hao Weiwei and Shi Hao) On the afternoon of March 20 local time, President Xi Jinping, who had just arrived in Moscow, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin at request.

When Xi Jinping arrived, the commander of the Kremlin greeted him at the drop-off place. President Putin warmly shook hands and took a group photo with Xi Jinping. The two heads of state had in-depth and candid exchanges on China-Russia relations and issues of common concern.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is a great pleasure to pay another state visit to Russia at the invitation of President Putin. Ten years ago, I chose Russia for my first overseas visit after taking office as President, which is still fresh in my memory. For ten years, I have maintained close contact with President Putin. Whether I was re-elected as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, or was re-elected as the President of China not long ago, you sent me a congratulatory message as soon as possible. I am deeply grateful. Russia will hold presidential elections next year. Under your strong leadership, the development and revitalization of Russia has made great progress. I firmly believe that the Russian people will continue to give you firm support.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the development of China-Russia relations to today has its profound historical logic. As the largest neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, China-Russia relations occupy a priority position in their respective overall diplomacy and foreign policies. China has always pursued an independent foreign policy. Consolidating and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by China based on its own fundamental interests and the general trend of world development. The general direction of strengthening strategic cooperation between China and Russia is unswerving. Both China and Russia are committed to national development and rejuvenation, both support world multi-polarization, and both promote the democratization of international relations. The two sides should further deepen practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, help their respective countries develop and revitalize, and be the mainstay of world peace and stability.

Putin warmly welcomed Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia, and once again extended warm congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as Chinese President. Putin said that in the past ten years, China has made remarkable achievements in all aspects of development, which are attributed to the outstanding leadership of President Xi Jinping, which also proves the superiority of China‘s national system and governance system. I firmly believe that under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will continue to develop and prosper, and successfully achieve various ambitious goals. With the joint efforts of both sides, Russia-China relations have achieved fruitful results in various fields in recent years. Russia is willing to continue to deepen bilateral practical cooperation with China, strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs, and promote the process of world multi-polarization and democratization of international relations.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine issue. Xi Jinping emphasized that on the Ukraine issue, peaceful and rational voices are constantly gathering. Most countries support the easing of tension, advocate promoting peace and talks, and oppose adding fuel to the fire. Historically, conflicts have always been resolved through dialogue and negotiation. Not long ago, China issued a position paper calling for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, opposing the Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions. We believe that the more difficult it is, the more space should be left for peace; the more acute the conflict, the more we should not give up efforts for dialogue. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukrainian issue.

Putin said that Russia appreciates China‘s consistent upholding of fairness, objectivity and balance on major international issues, and upholding fairness and justice. The Russian side has carefully studied China‘s position paper on the political settlement of the Ukrainian issue, and is open to peace talks, and welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard.

The two heads of state expressed that they look forward to meeting again tomorrow to plan a new blueprint for China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the coming period.

[

责编：徐皓 ]